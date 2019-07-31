Brexit: Creed says backstop cannot be time-limited

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed
Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed
Farming Independent Team

Farming Independent Team

Minister for Agriculture Michael Creed on Wednesday repeated the government’s position that no time limit can be set on the “backstop” in Britain’s Withdrawal Agreement with the European Union.

“It cannot be time limited. It was negotiated in good faith on the basis of red lines insisted upon by the UK government, informed by DUP concerns,” Creed told national broadcaster RTE.

The Taoiseach sought to warn Boris Johnson that his demand to abolish the Brexit backstop and continued reliance on the DUP risks ignoring the UK government's obligation to be impartial on Northern Ireland, the Irish Independent can reveal.

Six days after becoming prime minister Mr Johnson finally spoke to Leo Varadkar yesterday morning, but the two leaders remained fundamentally at odds on Brexit following the 15-minute phone call described as "warm" by both governments.

Mr Johnson told the Taoiseach that any Brexit deal must see the backstop abolished - which the EU and Ireland oppose - and that the UK will leave the EU on October 31 "no matter what", stoking fears of a hard Brexit this Halloween.

Downing Street also failed to acknowledge or respond to the Taoiseach's invitation to Mr Johnson to come to Dublin for talks - a day after the prime minister's spokeswoman signalled he would not meet EU leaders until they agree to renegotiate the backstop.

Mr Johnson is in Belfast today for talks with the leaders of Sinn Féin, the DUP, the Ulster Unionist Party, the Alliance Party and the SDLP about restoring power-sharing at Stormont.

But Mr Varadkar told the prime minister yesterday that the Good Friday Agreement requires the UK government to exercise power with "rigorous impartiality on behalf of all the people".

Get the latest news from the Farming Independent team 3 times a week.

A Government source later said the Taoiseach did this in order to remind Mr Johnson of his obligations under the agreement in light of not only the UK demand to abolish the backstop, but the continuing stalemate at Stormont where there has been no government for more than two years.

The majority of voters in Northern Ireland opposed Brexit in 2016, while Mr Johnson's minority government is reliant on the Brexit-backing DUP for support in Westminster.

Online Editors


For Stories Like This and More
Download the Free Farming Independent App






More in News

Swine fever has decimated pig herds in far east Asia (PA)

Fifth Bulgarian pig farm hit by African swine fever
Gardaí at Kilbrogan at Bandon as farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon on Wednesday by blockading the entrance to ABP beef processors. Picture Denis Boyle

Farmer hospitalised after incident at Beef Plan protest
Stock photo

Lawyers for man found guilty of 'horrendous' burglary of farmer (81)...
Boris Johnson inspects the chickens (Adrian Dennis/PA)

Johnson vows to support British farmers after Brexit
Stock photo

Six figure sum over death of tree worker
Boris Johnson (Dominic Lipinski/PA)

Brexit means a "better deal" for farmers - PM Johnson
Stock image

UK farmers smarting at €100m support fund for Irish beef trade


Top Stories

Farmers escalated their Beef Plan movement protest at Bandon on wedensday by blockading the entrance to ABP Bandon. Picture Denis Boyle

Factory price collapse costing beef farmers €4m per week
Decline: The pound continues to fall against the euro and US dollar over Brexit concerns

Deep concern among exporters over sterling plunge as market bets...
Keen interest: The yard is made up of modern and revamped sheds and a lots of pens and storage spaces

Shed-loads of potential in the west: 143ac farm with top class facilities and...
European co-operation: Programme leaders and participants in the EU LeadFarm Project, directed by ICOS together with Leargas and the EU Erasmus Plus programme, Anders Pettersson, Sweden; Alvaro Perez, Spain; Enda Shalvey, Cavan; Elina Ozola, Latvia and Adrien Nicey, France with Billy Goodburn, ICOS Skillnet; Minister Andrew Doyle and Jerry Long, ICOS president at the LeadFarm Conference hosted by ICOS at The Killashee Hotel, Naas. Photo: Alf Harvey

Co-ops must modernise, warns ICOS boss as new figures reveal just...
Glanbia managing director Siobhan Talbot

Glanbia lowers guidance as earnings fall
Stock image

Farmers will need compensation to cull suckler herd, warns ICSA
Pictured at Carnew mart, auctioneer David Quinn.

Store lamb prices rise by €3-5/hd as beef farmers add 'bite' to trade