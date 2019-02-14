"Border buster" shows why Brexit frontier checks in N.Ireland would matter

Near one of the scores of small border crossings on the island of Ireland, a yellow digger stands as a monument to the lengths communities went to to keep roads open during Northern Ireland's violent "Troubles".

Nicknamed the "border buster", it was bought via fundraising by locals for around 3,000 pounds ($3,855) in 1992.

They used it to defy a British army policy of closing or destroying back roads and funnelling traffic through military checkpoints that were in place on major roads until a peace deal mostly ended three decades of violence six years later.

The digger, now on a dais and marked by a plaque, shows why the 500 km (350 mile) frontier matters so much in the debate over how Britain leaves the European Union, and the resistance any checks between British-run Northern Ireland and EU-member Ireland could meet.

"It developed into a battle of wills," said Dessie McManus, 56, recalling how "men, women and children" spent their Sundays removing concrete barriers or filling in craters just to open the roads up to go to work or church or do their shopping.

"We always felt that we had right on our side."

The 'border buster' JCB digger stands on the border near Kinawley in Northern Ireland and Swanlinbar in Ireland, in this still image taken from video on February 6, 2019. REUTERS/Reuters TV

London, Dublin and Brussels want to avoid any customs or immigration checks, on what is now an open border, once Britain leaves the EU.

But they are unable to agree on the "backstop" or insurance policy that would rule out a hard border, and the United Kingdom is on course to leave the bloc on March 29 without a deal.