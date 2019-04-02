A Bill tabled to cap the level of insurance pay outs for personal injury claims has passed second stage in the Seanad.

Bill aimed at reducing insurance costs and backed by IFA passes in Seanad

It received widespread support and will now go to committee stage.

The aim of the bill is to ensure the cost of insurance cover is reduced for motorists, businesses and farmers.

Called the Civil Liability (Capping of General Damages) Bill 2019, it is being promoted by Fine Gael’s Senator Tony Lawlor.

Speaking during a debate on the bill last week Justice Minister Charlie Flanagan described the insurance industry as highly profitable and said there was scope to cut premiums.

He said jobs were at risk from soaring premiums and the inability of some companies to get cover.

The level of awards in personal injury cases was too high and needs to be addressed, the minister said.

Addressing the Seanad on a bill that aims to cap injury awards, Mr Flanagan said the latest data for the industry showed insurers making healthy profits.