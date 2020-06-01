Farming

Big Interview: 'If we want to farm like our fathers,we’re doomed' - Michael Creed

Irish farmers need to change with the times, says Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, in an exclusive interview - but he is adamant the sector can handle the transition to a greener agenda

Environmental issues: Agriculture Minister, Michael Creed, says, 'what I rail against is headline-grabbing ambitions that are bereft of detail and which frighten farmers'. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Margaret Donnelly

Farmers who want to farm as their fathers did are doomed, as the sector must react to consumer sentiment, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Minister Creed says proposals such as a reduction in pesticide and fertiliser usage and an increased ambition towards organic production, as proposed under the Farm to Fork strategy in recent weeks by the European Commission, are what are resonating with consumers.

"And if we think we can turn our nose at consumer sentiment and still sell our product into a premium market, we're codding ourselves," he says.