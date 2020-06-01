Big Interview: 'If we want to farm like our fathers,we’re doomed' - Michael Creed

Farmers who want to farm as their fathers did are doomed, as the sector must react to consumer sentiment, according to the Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed.

Speaking to the Farming Independent, Minister Creed says proposals such as a reduction in pesticide and fertiliser usage and an increased ambition towards organic production, as proposed under the Farm to Fork strategy in recent weeks by the European Commission, are what are resonating with consumers.

"And if we think we can turn our nose at consumer sentiment and still sell our product into a premium market, we're codding ourselves," he says.

"There's a real understanding that the future of the industry is inextricably linked with consumer demands and consumer trends and some might call them consumer fads - and if we're not attuned with that the prosperity of our industry will suffer."

He is adamant that the growing momentum towards environmental-related issues is something the Irish agri-food sector can manage.

"I agree with it, but what I rail against is headline-grabbing ambitions that are bereft of detail and which frighten farmers," he says.

Climate Action Plan

"And we have spent a lot of time in getting to a situation where farmers are signing up to the whole of the government Climate Action Plan, and the detailed granular actions that will be necessary to achieve that."

However, he says ambitions to improve the sector's greenhouse gas emissions won't happen overnight and would be "exceptionally difficult" to achieve with a reduction in the national herd.

"You can do things today that over a period of time will deliver significant reductions in our carbon intensity, and that's not an apologist for the agricultural sector… you can do things now, which will enable you to meet ambitious targets," he says.

However, he also warns that any carbon reductions must be achieved in a way that doesn't compromise our commercial agricultural sector, the rural economy and Ireland's export reach.

"We need sustained ambition and buy-in by farmers," he says.

"It's a journey and we will need to make sure that we are continually driving the efficiency, from a climate point of view.

"And I think farmers know - over the engagement that we've had in terms of trying to frame the whole of government climate action plan, and the agricultural element within that - that yes there is a journey, and it's a journey that has accelerated, and it's one that if we're not in the vanguard, there are plenty other people who would knock us off our perch."

He points to the dairy sector and how it can improve its sustainability, including better nutrient management, compulsory milk recording and appropriate application of information from this recording, and grass measuring.

Minister Creed says the recent move by Glanbia to introduce a biodiversity payment was both interesting and welcome.

"It's an interesting straw in the wind that that's how the co-ops are thinking, because that's the way the markets are thinking and increasingly that will become mainstream, in my view."

The dairy sector, he says, has global advantages, and Ireland should maximise them.

"I have been surprised that there haven't been more new entrants and the number of quite small dairy producers is quite significant," he says. "I think there's a lot of opportunity still for new entrants into the dairy side."

But he admits there are challenges in the sector and it should be "fireproofing" as it expands.

"We know the challenges and they have to be addressed."

Beef

The minister describes the beef sector as "a difficult industry" - and says you can't underestimate the emotional attachment that there is to land, and farming, even if the sums don't add up.

"I heard it articulated in the middle of the election - 'We just want to farm like our fathers farmed'. That's really what the problem is: if we want to farm like our fathers, we're doomed.

"We have to change and move with the times, and so farmers need to change with the times. And they need to kind of look at the balance sheet at the end of the year and say, what are the alternatives that are there?

"And we need as a Department to develop the alternatives in conjunction with those farmers.

"These are about income support measures that are not contingent on the continued operation of enterprises that are delivering for them."

But the minister says there's a lot of analysis that says beef farmers would make more money if they protected their single payment, rather than expanding production as a lot are subsidising their enterprise by their single payment.

But there are goods and services, which the agricultural sector delivers, which are valuable and which need to be rewarded.

"They're not in terms of the product that they produce, which is very often produced at below cost, which is rewarded by a below-cost production price, but they are producing goods and services in terms of landscape management, etc," he says.

"And that's why I think the real challenge is going to be in the context of the next CAP reform to support those farmers' incomes."

But the beef protests of last year, he says, did nothing to advance the interests of the industry.

"Can you expect the non-farming population to understand why the M50 is blockaded by a cavalcade of tractors and be understanding and sympathetic?"

The primary objective for some of those involved in the protests was to create headlines, Minister Creed maintains.

"That seems to be almost the game in itself. It's not effectively analysing or strategising and working to resolve, it's about 'am I in the media?'," he says.

"I find that profoundly depressing. And, unfortunately, I do believe the standing of farmers generally was diminished in the eyes of the broader public by that kind of behaviour. And people will not be happy to hear that but so be it."

But, the fracturing of farming voices, he says, in many ways mirrors kind of the fracturing of political voices, but he questions whether it advances the national interest one iota.