Presidential election runner up and now European Parliament hopeful Peter Casey has committed to fight tooth and nail to secure a better deal for farmers and rural Ireland.

Battle for rural votes to kick up a gear as Casey vows to 'fight tooth and nail' for farmers

The controversial candidate is set for a tough fight in the Midlands and West constituency with a host of strong incumbent MEPs also contesting including Luke Flanagan, Matt Carthy and Mairead McGuiness.

Mr Casey rose to national prominence after claiming Travellers should not be recognised as an ethnic minority.

The Donegal resident continues to stand by those comments but says his new campaign will be much broader.

The battle for the farmers' votes is set to kick up a gear this week with prospective candidates set to debate the pressing issues facing agriculture at an IFA organised event in Mayo.

The IFA has told its members not to vote for candidates that are not willing to ‘fight on their backs’ for Irish farmers.

Casey has committed to “winning a fair deal for farmers” by fighting in Europe for an increased Common Agricultural Policy budget.

He said he will battle for a bigger budget to compensate farmers for additional requirements resulting from the CAP reform currently being negotiated and committed to “battling tooth and nail to secure a better deal for farmers and rural Ireland”.