Barry Cowen sacked as minister in wake of drink-driving controversy

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has been sacked by Taoiseach Micheál Martin.

Mr Martin has announced the decision in the wake of ongoing controversy over his drink-driving ban.

In a statement in the Dáil, Mr Martin said Mr Cowen was asked to resign because he was not willing to address the Dáil again on his drink driving ban.

Mr Martin said the issue is damaging to the ongoing work of government and he will announce a replacement tomorrow.

He said it is in everyone's interest that the government is not distracted from the work they need to do in the coming weeks.

More to follow...

