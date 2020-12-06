Barry Cowen: ‘Muhammad Ali was on his backside a few times and got up and became world champion three times — I have to adopt that attitude’

Barry Cowen says he bears no ill will towards Taoiseach Micheál Martin for 'wielding his power' and dismissing him. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins

The “loyal and faithful” people of Offaly have become Barry Cowen’s “greatest source of encouragement” over the last six months.

Speaking to the Farming Independent about the trying period he has endured since his dismissal from the country’s agricultural ministry after becoming engulfed in a controversy over a former drink-driving conviction, the Fianna Fáil man strikes a resilient tone.

“For fear of thinking it had no impact or that it’s been easy to bounce back, nothing could be further from the truth,” he says.

"Notwithstanding the dangerous and stupid mistake I made four years ago, the impact of the coverage and sacking hit me hard — but my family more so, which isn't easy, and was followed almost immediately by my mother's (Mary 'May' Cowen's) illness and death." The father of four, and husband to Mary, quantified his long and winding journey to the farming ministry as the culmination of 19 years as a councillor and almost 10 years as a TD. "I'd worked especially hard to ensure the Government's formation and was central to much of the contents in the Programme for Government," he says.

"I was really looking forward to also being central to its implementation too. "And while I disagreed with the Taoiseach's decision to wield his power the way he did last July, that's his prerogative, that's the constitution and you have to accept it. "Look at the adversity of Cassius Clay/Muhammad Ali and many others like him who were on their backside a few times too — he got up and became world champion three times. "I have to adapt the same attitude here – the people of this constituency want to see me do my job and it is my intention to do just that. "I still realise I can play a role and I'm absolutely committed to holding those that have that privilege to account and in ensuring it reaches into Laois-Offaly and beyond. "Thankfully the local organisation of Fianna Fáil and Offaly people are loyal and faithful. They are my greatest source of encouragement."


