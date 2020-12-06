Farming

Barry Cowen: ‘Muhammad Ali was on his backside a few times and got up and became world champion three times — I have to adopt that attitude’

Former Agriculture Minister vows to bounce back after tough six months since his dismissal in drink-driving controversy

Barry Cowen says he bears no ill will towards Taoiseach Micheál Martin for 'wielding his power' and dismissing him. Photo: Gareth Chaney/Collins Expand

Claire Mc Cormack

The “loyal and faithful” people of Offaly have become Barry Cowen’s “greatest source of encouragement” over the last six months.

Speaking to the Farming Independent about the trying period he has endured since his dismissal from the country’s agricultural ministry after becoming engulfed in a controversy over a former drink-driving conviction, the Fianna Fáil man strikes a resilient tone.

“For fear of thinking it had no impact or that it’s been easy to bounce back, nothing could be further from the truth,” he says.

