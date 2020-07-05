Farming

Barry Cowen admits he should not have been driving on a learner permit when he was banned for drink-driving

Hugh O'Connell

Agriculture Minister Barry Cowen has admitted he should not have been driving on a learner permit when he was banned for drink-driving four years ago.

He was under fire yesterday after details of a previously undisclosed three-month driving ban were revealed by the Irish Independent.

Cowen did not inform the Taoiseach before being appointed to Cabinet last weekend, and last night the Green Party declined to express confidence in their new Government colleague.

