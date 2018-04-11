Arlene Foster's ex-advisor admits email to farmer relative on RHI improper

A former special adviser to the DUP has said it was "inappropriate" for him to have emailed relatives with details of changes to cost controls in the Renewable Heat Incentive - months before they were announced.

The RHI Inquiry - which is chaired by former judge Sir Patrick Coghlin - was established to examine the design, governance, implementation and operation of the Renewable Heat Incentive scheme from its conception in 2011, and to examine efforts to control the costs of the scheme.

The botched incentive scheme was intended to encourage businesses to convert to using green energy with subsidies, but a lack of proper cost controls meant some were able to earn money by burning excessive amounts of fuel. In July 2015 Andrew Crawford, who had been an aide to former First Minister Arlene Foster, emailed the details of the proposed changes to his cousin Richard Crawford and brother-in-law Wallace Gregg, a dairy farmer.

There is no suggestion the two men did anything wrong. The changes to the cost controls were seen as necessary as more applicants came on board.