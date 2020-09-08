Agriculture role not damaged by upheaval, insists McConalogue

New Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue doesn't believe the role has been damaged despite the upheaval caused by the sacking and resignation of his predecessors.

"I think it has been a source of frustration and disappointment as to how things have happened," he said in an interview with the Farming Independent.

"It was a real source of disappointment to my predecessors. I know both were very passionate about the role and would have made very good ministers, but it wasn't to be," he said.

While Mr McConalogue admitted it was not the way he would have wanted to be appointed, he is delighted an honoured to have the opportunity.

"The priority now is to provide leadership to the department and to hit the ground running," he said, noting that he planned to meet industry figures this week.

"There has been great patience and understanding shown. I have no doubt that farmers want to see us get a full grip on all the issues and I will give every waking moment to the role," he said.

Mr McConalogue said he was looking forward to being the person at the Cabinet table that would be speaking out on behalf of the agri-food and marine sector.

Outlining the challenges ahead, he said "the Brexit challenge is imminent" - adding that there was an urgent need to start working with Government colleagues to ensure the outcome was as positive as possible.

"With the budget coming up, we need to look at the different scenarios that could unfold to ensure the sector is supported and prepared for it," he said.

Minister McConalogue agreed that responding to climate-action demands from the agriculture sector will be a key challenge.

He said it's clear from the Commission's proposals for the next Common Agriculture Policy, and commitments at Irish Government level, that every sector must play its part.

"I think the critical thing here is that it is a partnership with farmers in terms of addressing that challenge. We need to make sure that farmers are rewarded and paid for the actions they will be taking."

