‘Political dynamite’ if tariff applied to Irish food entering UK

The prospect of tariffs being introduced on Irish food entering the UK, in the midst of a cost-of-living crisis, would be political dynamite, according to leading academic Michael Wallace.

Despite the resignation of British Prime Minister Boris Johnson, the UK government is pushing ahead with plans to tear up parts of the Northern Ireland Protocol.

With 33pc of all Irish food and drink exports, worth €4.4bn, going to the UK during 2021, many fear the implications of a potential trade war in Europe.

“If the UK was to make a move on the Northern Ireland Protocol in the manner it has been rumoured, you will see a strong reaction from the EU against UK goods,” said Wallace, Professor of Agriculture and Food Economics at UCD.

“This would have a backlash for Ireland as a result of our reliance on the UK for various agri goods and feed materials.”

The NI Protocol Bill is undergoing line-by-line scrutiny in the House of Commons.

“To what extent would the UK government consider impeding the flow of goods to their population?” Prof Wallace asked.

“It’s a politically sensitive issue for the UK government to consider further inflating the price of food and adding to the ongoing cost-of-living crisis.

"From what we’ve seen, there has even been delays on delays in terms of the introduction of Brexit-related checks at ports on Irish goods, so I don’t foresee further measures impeding us.”

After Johnson’s resignation, Taoiseach Micheál Martin said: “I would once again urge a pulling back from unilateral action, whether that be on dealing with the legacy of the past, human rights or the Northern Ireland Protocol.

“We have now an opportunity to return to the true spirit of partnership and mutual respect that is needed to underpin the gains of the Good Friday Agreement.”

On Wednesday, UK MPs voted to reject changes to the NI Protocol Bill following an extensive debate in the House of Commons.

Candidates vying to become the next Conservative leader say they remain committed to passing it.

This line-by-line scrutiny is expected to conclude today.