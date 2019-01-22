Farmers in the north and west of the country and upland regions are set to face their first significant snowfall of the year.

'Plan how to get food to your stock'- advice for farmers facing the first snowfall of 2019

Met Eireann put in place a status yellow weather warning nationwide at 9pm last night, and a snow-ice warning is in place until 11am today.

According to Met Éireann, icy and slippery conditions are expected due to the accumulation of ice and snow on untreated surfaces.

“It will be very cold today with sunny spells and occasional wintry showers. There'll be longer spells of rain in west and south Munster. Showers will be isolated in east Leinster. Highest temperatures of 3 to 6 degrees with moderate to fresh, gusty west to northwest winds. It will be coldest in Ulster,” the forecaster stated.

Tonight will be dry in most areas with clear spells.

Some further wintry showers in parts of the southwest, west and north are also expected.

Lowest temperatures of -2 to +1 degrees are forecast for much of the country with a sharp frost and some icy patches. It will be a bit less cold in west Munster with lows of 2 to 4 degrees.

Wednesday morning will be dry in many areas with sunny spells and frost gradually clearing.