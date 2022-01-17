Pig farmers protest over ‘€10,000-a-day losses’

Pig farmers are losing €10,000/day they claim, due to “unprecedented” cost increases and demand a price rise from retailers at a protest in Dublin today.

The protest at The Square, Tallaght, was led by members of the IFA Pig Committee, which says the average pig farmer is now losing around €10,000 a week – €35 on every pig produced.

“Retailers will not have a supply of Irish pigmeat in the not-too-distant future unless pig farmers secure some sort of immediate price increase,” said IFA Pig Chairman Roy Gallie.

According to the Committee, pig farmers that produce Bord Bia Quality Assured pigmeat have seen their costs of production increase at an unprecedented rate in the past year.

“Over the last 12 months, we have seen our margin completely disappear due to a combination of a massive increase in input costs, in particular feed, and falling output prices. As a result, the average Irish pig farmer is losing about €10,000 a week at the moment,” he said.

IFA President Tim Cullinan said farmers are very concerned about their future. “We need all stakeholders, including retailers, Bord Bia, and our Minister to take immediate steps to stem the losses on pig farms,” he said.

“Pig farmers are suffering and cannot sustain the current losses for much longer. Without a co-ordinated response from all the relevant stakeholders, the entire sector is in jeopardy."

Brexit and Covid-related issues have had a severe impact on the pig sector, according to the IFA.

It has said that since Brexit, the value of pigmeat exports to the UK has collapsed and that Covid has also impacted on processing and supply chain, further exacerbating market issues.

