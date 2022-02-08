Pig farmers on the brink as pork price drops while input costs soar

Allister McCormack on his farm in Brianstown, Co Longford, where he says, ‘on average, I’m losing €35 per pig’. Photo: Brian Farrell

Allister McCormack is the third generation of pig farmers in his family, but he could be the last.

Mr McCormack, who farms 350 sows in Brianstown, Co Longford, says his projected loss for the first quarter of this year is €86,000 and that it will likely take three-quarters of the year before there’s any change.

“It’s a horrible experience when there’s more going out than there is coming in,” he said. “On average, I’m losing €35 per pig.”

He says that although all inputs have risen, the one that worries him the most is the cost of feed. “Our average feed price for 2021 was €342/t and that price increased by €40/t at the end of the year,” he said.

“Then in January, we took a price cut of 0.4c/kg on our pigmeat, to €1.42/kg.

“Traditionally, pig farmers would get excited in the lead up to Christmas because there would be a good market for their pork. This year we were taking price drops instead.”

Mr McCormack says pig farmers have been told that the European market is swamped with pigmeat and not to get their hopes up.

A recent letter to the EU commissioner, signed by over 20 MEPs, states feed prices are the highest in eight years, which affects all European farmers, but that pig farmers across Europe have been hit with 65pc drop in the price of pigs since the start of the Covid pandemic.

The record feed prices combined with historically low prices for pig carcasses have a devastating effect, they say.

Mr McCormack runs a “birth to bacon” system, keeping his pigs until they reach 24 weeks and weigh around 120kg live. He says the lack of support the sector is experiencing is unjustifiable.

“Pig farmers have always had to be totally self-sufficient because we’ve never got any support like the other sectors do,” he said. “We get no Single Farm Payment and there are no bodies to offer support.”

The Minister for Agriculture met with pig farmers on Thursday and committed to looking at the possibility of a State Aid package.

But Mr McCormack says pig farmers are now “stuck” where they have “no option” but to either trade their way out of it on their own or keep going until they lose everything.

“I only took over the farm full-time in September and I don’t want to see it collapse before it has even begun,” he said.

Over 8,000 jobs, directly and indirectly, will be lost as well as an industry worth €1.6bn if something isn’t done immediately, according to Roy Gallie, IFA Pig Committee chair.

He says pig farmers are receiving half the price they were getting for their pigs 36 years ago.

“While pig farmers were getting 50p/lb (the equivalent of €1.40 today) for their meat back in 1986, they’re now getting €1.42/kg, and inflation has eroded the buying power of that figure by exactly half,” he said.

“So, in effect we are expecting half the price we got in 1986 to pay for all the costs associated with living in 2022.”

Mr Gallie says that as prices for barley and wheat have risen by 50pc this year alone and soya protein, soya oil and the vitamins and minerals required for growing pigs have also gone up, pig farmers must see an increase in the price they’re paid.