Pig farmers in line for up to €70,000 as part of €16m support package

Around 300 pig farmers are in line for a payout of a maximum of €70,000 under a major supports package due to be signed off by senior ministers’ today.

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue will bring the €16m package to his Cabinet colleagues today, which will put in place supports for pig farmers as well as horticulture and vegetable growers.

It is the second package for the hard-hit pig farmers this year, with €7m package in February seeing a maximum of €20,000 paid out per pig farmer.

Prices for pig feed and energy costs in running farms have skyrocketed in recent months.

The price received for pigs from the market has also fallen, adding pressures to the already stretched sector.

Today’s package will also include €3m worth of supports for horticulture and vegetable growers, with high wire growers, who grow cucumbers or tomatoes, as well as field vegetables, mushroom and apple growers also able to apply for the support.



