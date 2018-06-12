Pictures: Could this be Ireland's smallest calf?

Good things come in small packages, or at least that's the case for one farmer who claims to be the owner of Ireland's smallest calf.

John Foley keeps eight cows at his farm in Wexford, while working in construction and was shocked to find one of his Belgium Blue cows had given birth to a Charlorais bull calf 58cm (23 inches) in height on May 13.

While prematurity can sometimes be the reason for small calves, John told FarmIreland.that the bull calf was born close to its due date. “It’s very rare and unusual. I’ve never seen the likes before and wasn’t expecting it,” he said.

John said that he keeps the calf with its mother and in the field with his other calves, but that he is worried about the calf’s health. “It has no problem sucking off the mother but I am worried that one day I’ll go down in to the field and it’ll be dead because even though it has grown it is still very small and I wouldn't say it is thriving,” John said.