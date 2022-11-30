Peat report branded 'a complete failure' amid claims industry 'withheld information'

A long-awaited Government report due to provide solutions to the horticulture peat crisis has been branded “a complete failure” by industry stakeholders amid claims some parties “withheld” important information.

The Department of Agriculture commissioned report says “no suitable bogs” less than 30ha in size have been identified by officials that would allow suppliers to temporarily extract peat for horticulture use without planning permission and a complex, multi-stage licence.

Seamus Boland of Irish Rural Link, author of the report, said the mapping of such potential sub 30ha bogs could not be carried out due to “nervousness” and “fear” expressed by stakeholders at disclosing site specific information.

“Due to the complex challenges surrounding the peat industry, such as ownership, turbary rights, peat quality, etc., no suitable sub 30ha peat sites were located.

“The current climate, which has nurtured untrusting stances by all parties, meant that there was a lack of engagement by peat extraction and domestic horticulture industry stakeholders and therefore it was not possible to obtain figures on the number of current actively harvested peat sites, the quantity of stockpiled materials, and material suitability or site locations.

“Every effort was made to obtain this information through conducting in-depth interviews, circulating an anonymous survey to stakeholders through representative parties, conducting a desktop study, and extensive examination of online resources.

“The industry has not been forthcoming in supplying information relating to the volume of peat currently stockpiled and the location of these stockpiles.

“The industry has also withheld information on the provenance of peat currently being supplied to stakeholders, the number and scale of peat sites they own, the level of degradation on sites, and any other information requested.”

The report provides three recommendations to stem the crisis: the development of local authority pilot schemes to assist planners in dealing with applications for peat extraction; for the mushroom industry to use peat stockpiled at sand and gravel quarries; and for some extraction to be allowed at a Bord na Móna bog until an affordable alternative is found.

John Neenan of Growing Media Ireland (GMI), the representative group for most of the horticultural peat and growing media producers in Ireland, said the report “completely failed” to accomplish its aims, while noting “a number of inaccuracies and misleading statements”.

“We are hugely disappointed with this report prepared for the Department as it lists a number of critically weak recommendations in terms of how the industry can move forward, in addition to making numerous inaccurate statements regarding those involved in supplying information.

“GMI and its members cooperated fully and extensively with Irish Rural Link throughout the process, providing all information available. Where information was not available from GMI and its members, GMI highlighted this to Irish Rural Link before the report was undertaken.

“The Irish horticultural sector remains in crisis, with more than 17,000 jobs across the country at risk.”

To ensure sufficient supply of Irish horticulture peat to the market GMI says: “Sub-30ha peatland must be treated as an individual bog and not be aggregated with other areas in the same ownership.

“Where an already existing bog production site exceeds 30ha, a sub-30ha area should be permitted for harvesting horticultural peat, provided the remainder of the area is appropriately isolated and set aside for rehabilitation and restoration or another environmentally acceptable activity.”