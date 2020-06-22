Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 18°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Peat harvest measures placing thousands of horticulture jobs at risk, warns new report

Stock Image: Getty Images Expand

Close

Stock Image: Getty Images

Stock Image: Getty Images

Getty Images

Stock Image: Getty Images

Declan O'Brien

Urgent Government action is required to protect thousands of jobs in the peat-based Irish horticulture sector, an industry report has claimed.

Tighter controls on the harvesting of peat for horticultural purposes is putting close to 500 jobs at risk in the short-term, peat harvesters claimed, and is threatening the viability of horticultural plant growers and the mushroom industry which provide 6,000 further jobs.

Peat harvesters point out that the planning and licensing regime to operate bogs takes between four and six years to navigate and all peat harvesting on bogs must cease during the application.