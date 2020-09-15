Payments boost for thousands of farmers under Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme

Thousands of farmers will get an income boost this week after the Department of Agriculture confirmed it is set to issue payments under the Areas of Natural Constraints Scheme.

Normally almost 80,000 farmers receive payments under the scheme in September.

In 2018 and 2019, an increase in funding amounting to €48 million was secured for the Areas of Natural Constraints (ANC) Scheme by the Department, bringing the total annual budget for the scheme to €250m for 2019 and 2020.

This week’s payments will mark the start of €1.6bn in total payments to Irish farmers under various schemes over the coming months.

Advance payments under the Basic Payment Scheme are due to start from October 16. The Department has said that the advanced payment will be 70pc this year, rather than the standard 50pc.

Payments will continue on a rolling basis after October 16 in order to ensure that cases are paid once they are cleared.

The balancing payments under the BPS (30pc) will then start from the start of December 2020.

Other scheme payment dates:

■ November 2020 — GLAS, Sheep Welfare Scheme, Beef Finisher Payment;

■ December 2020 — Beef Data and Genomics Programme, Organic Farming Scheme, Beef Environmental Efficiency Scheme and Protein Aid.

Online Editors