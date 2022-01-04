Pay scandal ‘still affecting IFA’ seven years on

The pay scandal that rocked the IFA in 2015 is probably still affecting the organisation, former president Tom Parlon has said.

In an interview with the Farming Independent, Parlon, president between 1998 and 2002, said pay at the organisation “did develop out of hand”, but added that a lot of other organisations also “lost the run of themselves”.

“I spent a period as treasurer, I was signing the cheques. I had full sight of all the accounts, and there was none of that largesse at that time,” he said. “It was handled badly, and I would be sorry for all the individuals involved that lost their careers — the president and the deputy president of time and Pat Smith, a very committed IFA man and very hard worker in my time as the national organiser.”

While he said IFA were “the guys caught in the spotlight”, he said many organisations, including the Construction Industry Federation, where he is now general secretary, reformed their pay structures in the wake of the scandal.

“A lot of organisations decided they better look at their procedures… particularly membership organisations always need to have the oversight of members on what the staff are doing,” he said. “If you lose the trust of your members, if you provide a sort of story and you don’t handle it well… Look, it wasn’t good. It’s probably still affecting IFA.”