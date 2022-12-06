Owners of dogs worrying livestock could face bans and fines under new proposals

Ireland's new National Outdoor Recreation Strategy has committed to exploring potential amendments to the Control of Dogs Act

The owners of dogs involved in livestock worrying could face being issued with Dog Control Notices, Outdoor Recreation Strategy has suggested.

Dog Control Notices are currently in force in the UK. Issued by local authorities, they outline to the owners of out-of-control dogs what they must do to bring them under control. Dog owners in the UK commit a crime if they do not do what the Dog Control Notice says and could face a fine of up to £1,000 or a ban on owning a dog. Further, if the dog is dangerous, it may also be destroyed.

Ireland’s new National Outdoor Recreation Strategy has committed to exploring potential amendments to the Control of Dogs Act, including a new provision to allow for the introduction of Dog Control Notices (DCNs).

It has also committed to exploring the potential for new regulations specifically to deal with the offence of livestock worrying, with associated fines.

The new strategy also commits to ensuring that the needs of landowners and the outdoor recreation sector are reflected in proposed changes to the Occupiers’ Liability Act which aims to rebalance the duty of care between occupiers and entrants, and introduce a Voluntary Assumption of Risk.

The new laws limit the circumstances in which a court can impose liability on the occupier of a premises where a person has entered onto premises for the purpose of committing an offence; and will also allow for broader circumstances where it can be shown that a visitor or recreational user has voluntarily assumed a risk.

Speaking after the launch of the new strategy, IFA Hill Farming Chairman Caillin Conneely said it’s a positive first step in addressing concerns of landowners surrounding access to land for recreational use.

“Recreational activities can bring huge economic benefits for rural communities. However, the role of the landowner should not be diminished compared to those accessing private land for recreational use. Without private landowners’ consent, users would not be able to access these spaces for recreational use,” he said.

In a meeting with IFA, Minister for Rural and Community Development Heather Humphreys announced plans to further expand the Walks Scheme to 150 trails, however, it said no funding has yet been outlined to facilitate the expansion.

The Walks Scheme was previously expanded to 80 trails following the addition of 31 new trails. This would bring the total number of farmers and landowners involved in the scheme to 2,400.