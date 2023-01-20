Farming

Over 360 dog attacks recorded in Kerry

Aggressive dog shows dangerous teeth. German sheperd attack head detail.

Anne Lucey

Figures released this week show that over the last five years 362 attacks on people as well as other dogs in Kerry have been recorded by the county council.

Kerry historically has among the highest number of dog licenses in the country but a full census of dogs has also been called for amid complaints about dog fouling and attacks on greenways.

