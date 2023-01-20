Over 360 dog attacks recorded in Kerry

Figures released this week show that over the last five years 362 attacks on people as well as other dogs in Kerry have been recorded by the county council.

Kerry historically has among the highest number of dog licenses in the country but a full census of dogs has also been called for amid complaints about dog fouling and attacks on greenways.

The dog-attack figures were released at a meeting which heard how some councillors themselves had been bitten.

Some 38 people in Kerry were attacked by dogs during 2022 alone, along with a number of pets. In several cases dangerous breeds were involved according to statistics compiled by Kerry County Council for county councillor Michael Cahill.

In addition, wildlife wardens have reported attacks in Killarney national park on walkers as well as on pets.

According to the council statistics for 2022 dangerous dogs were involved in five out of the 15 attacks on other dogs

Fianna Fáil Councillor Michael Cahill said over the past five years over a quarter of the attacks were by dogs on the restricted or dangerous breeds list.

“Being attacked by a dog is a very frightening experience, as we all know that they can inflict serious injury or worse. The number of reported attacks to Kerry County Council over 5 years by restricted breeds is worryingly well over a quarter of the total” stated Councillor Cahill.

Heavier penalties would have to introduced, Mr Cahill told a meeting of the council which also heard from councillors who themselves had suffered bites.

"These animals can be as lethal as a firearm in the wrong hands and should be regulated as such to ensure the safety of others" stated Councillor Cahill.

“The law stipulates that dogs on the Restricted Breeds List (or strains and crosses of them) must:

Be kept on a short strong lead by someone over the age of 16, who is capable of controlling them.

Be muzzled whenever they are in a public place

Wear a collar with the name and address of their owner, at all times.

Resources must be provided to ensure these regulations are enforced for the safety of all our citizens” said the Fianna Fáil man.

“Pets bring great enjoyment in to all of our lives, but we must also ensure that no tragic incidents occur because we, as owners fail to take all necessary precautions” he said.

Fine Gael Councillor Patrick O’Connor Scarteen who has been bitten a number of times . Other people have also been bitten.

Independent councillor Maura Healy-Rae, Killarney, has already called for a full census of the dog population. There is at least one a dog for every human in Kerry, she believes.

The trend now is to have two, three and four dogs and this is something councillors have come across when canvassing for elections in recent years, the poll topper said.

“It is not just one dog. People have up to four dogs in some houses,” Ms Healy-Rae said.

Dogs are wonderful for company, security, working on farms and for assisting people with disabilities and various medical issues. Dogs provided wonderful company for many especially during the Covid lockdown. We are a nation of dog lovers, he said referring to how . It is encouraging to see that 14,700 dog licenses were issued in County Kerry in 2022.

“However the fact that only 58 fines were issued needs to be seriously looked at,” he said.

People in Kenmare and Cahersiveen had told him about being afraid to go out for a walk due to aggressive dogs not on a lead roaming around, Mr O'Connor-Scarteen said.

“ I have heard of numerous instances of peoples pets being attacked and indeed killed in public spaces by larger aggressive dogs on the restricted dogs list which were not on leads,” he said.

This was apart from dog attacks on sheep.

“People are entitled to go for a walk in peace, enjoy our parks and beaches without being fearful of attack or intimidation by dogs,” Mr O’Connor-Scarteen said. .

Various legislation has been enacted pertaining to the control of dogs.

The main legislation is the dog control Act 1996 which makes Councils responsible for the control of dogs and makes registration of dogs mandatory each year.

The control of Dogs regulations 1998 has been amended recently to include further restrictive breeds in Ireland. It also stipulates that all dogs on the restrictive list 12 in total must be muzzled in public; must be on a short less than 2 meter lead.

Dogs have already been banned from Kerry’s blue flag beaches.