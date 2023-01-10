Over 14pc of farmers admit burning and burying plastic

New research shows 14.2pc of farmers have burned and buried plastic waste on-farm.

The new paper from Dundalk Institute of Technology (DkIT), which documented farmers’ attitudes towards agricultural plastics, highlighted that despite awareness and concern amongst farmers towards the environment, this does not always correspond to positive action.

The results of the research is based on survey responses from 430 Irish farmers.

Lead author Clodagh King told the Farming Independent that the findings from the study show that while farmers need agricultural plastics, they also view the amount of plastic waste generated on farms as a negative.

“It is clear that most farmers are playing their part and disposing of these plastics correctly, but there is a need for more resources in order to maintain and increase the rate of recycling,” she said.

“Our research also shows that educational content on the presence and the effects of microplastics on soils and agri-ecosystems should be included in our agricultural education programmes going forward.”

​The study found that a higher level of education amongst farmers tends to lead to a higher level of recycling and reusing.

The researchers found that recycling depends on a wide range of factors, including the type of agricultural plastic, cost, access to recycling facilities and their knowledge on what can be recycled and how to recycle it. The study recommends initiatives be put in place to educate farmers on how to recycle farm plastics correctly to help mitigate plastic and microplastic pollution in soils.

“Combined efforts by governments, policy makers and other stakeholders must be undertaken in order to reduce the plastic and microplastic problem,” the paper reads.

“Developments should be made in relation to the policies regarding soil health and this includes the contamination of soil via plastics and the potential impacts plastics have on soil stability and structure.

“Furthermore, new research and innovation into the economic and practical viability of bio-based and biodegradable plastics should be addressed to investigate the potential of these materials as alternatives to conventional plastics in agriculture.”