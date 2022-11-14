Farming

Opportunities for farmers to provide slurry to AD plants and gain fertiliser in return

An AD plant would convert slurry and grass into biomethane which is compatible with the national gas network Expand

Margaret Donnelly Twitter Email

There is a great opportunity for farmers to diversify though providing slurry and grass for processing into biomethane, according to Padraig Fleming, biomethane market development manager, of Gas Networks Ireland.

Speaking at the Ireland Biomethane Conference in Dublin recently, he said while he doesn’t expect land that is currently being used for dairy or near dairy intensive areas to provide grass for biomethane plants those farmers still have an opportunity to provide slurry to the plants.

