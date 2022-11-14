Opportunities for farmers to provide slurry to AD plants and gain fertiliser in return

There is a great opportunity for farmers to diversify though providing slurry and grass for processing into biomethane, according to Padraig Fleming, biomethane market development manager, of Gas Networks Ireland.

Speaking at the Ireland Biomethane Conference in Dublin recently, he said while he doesn’t expect land that is currently being used for dairy or near dairy intensive areas to provide grass for biomethane plants those farmers still have an opportunity to provide slurry to the plants.

“The two main feedstocks will be slurry and grass and plants will want around 40pc slurry and the rest to be grass. The grass helps produce more gas while the slurry provides bacteria.”

He also said that Anaerobic Digestion (AD) plants would only be “borrowing” the slurry as it is returned to the farmer in the form of digestate, after AD process has taken the methane and carbon dioxide. “So when it goes back it will return with the valuable aspect of fertiliser still in it as well as being pasteurised.”

Other countries, such as Denmark, he said, are now producing around one quarter of their gas from biomethane.

“This is something that really only happened in the last 10-12 years in Denmark. It is around the same size as Ireland and has the same agricultural background and their gas market is about half the size of ours. If we were doing the same number of plants we would be producing about 12.5pc of gas from biomethane.

“There is significant scope for biomethane production in Ireland — with the European Commission identifying Ireland as having the highest potential per capita to produce biomethane.”

Read More

He expects that in 10 years time there would be two types of biomethane plants in operation here — one where there is a large plant near a motorway with good access to roads and the other model operates in a similar set up to creameries of old, where farmers would bring slurry and grass to it and then take the digesate away to spread on the land.

“The tractors they would be driving could also be fueled by the plant too.”

At the moment Gas Networks Ireland is taking biomethane from two AD plants in Ireland and it is looking for expressions of interests from others.

He told the conference that it has around 130 enquiries from potential suppliers, which could amount to around 8 terawatt-hours. “While not all of these will materialise, it does indicate a very healthy appetite for biomethane that’s out there.

“We are working to replace natural gas with renewable gases, such as biomethane, on the gas network. This will provide Ireland with a net zero back up for intermittent renewable electricity and help our journey to a cleaner energy future.

“We are now requesting input from biomethane producers to inform us in how best to develop the gas network to ensure we bring this renewable gas to almost 720,000 homes and businesses across the country in the most efficient and effective manner.”

Currently less than 1pc of Gas Networks Ireland gas supply is from biomethane, but he said this could increase to 10pc.

Biomethane is fully compatible with the national gas network and existing appliances, technologies and vehicles, he said.