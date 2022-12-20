Only vets can prescribe antiparasitic meds – Attorney General rules

The Attorney General has advised the Government that introducing legislation to allow persons, other than a veterinary practitioner, to prescribe antiparasitic veterinary medicinal products, is not legally permissible.

The Department of Agriculture has now also confirmed that the implementation of a National Fertiliser Register has also been delayed.

It is currently proposed that a “prescription-only” rule be brought in on the dispensing of antiparasitics, including wormers, pour-ons, fly control and flukicides, prohibiting pharmacists and qualified RPs in agricultural merchants from continuing in this trade as per usual.

This highly contested move, alongside a disputed mandatory requirement for electronic prescriptions on all veterinary medicinal products/feeds, had been due to come into effect from December 1, with the aim of safeguarding prudent prescribing and tackling the growing threat of antimicrobial resistance to human health.

Having received an alternative legal opinion provided by ICOS and the ILMA, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue sought advice from the office of Attorney General.

In a statement to the Farming Independent, the Department said it received advices from the office of the Attorney General on Thursday, December 1, on the matter.

"This advice confirmed that introducing retrospective legislation to allow persons, other than a veterinary practitioner, prescribe antiparasitic veterinary medicinal products, is not legally permissible," it said.

The Minister for Agriculture, Food and the Marine received the approval of Cabinet on December 13 to publish the new Veterinary Medicinal Products, Medicated Feed and Fertilisers Regulation Bill 2022 Bill and to present of it to Dáil Eireann to commence the legislative process.

"The Bill inter alia provides for a Commencement Order for the introduction of mandatory electronic prescriptions.

"This Commencement Order when made, will provide for the date by which electronic prescriptions will become mandatory. The Department continues to engage with stakeholders in the veterinary medicinal product and medicated feed sectors," the Department said.

In regard to the National Fertiliser Database, the Department said the delay in the enactment of the Bill is acknowledged and the legislative provisions underpinning the National Fertiliser Database will not be in place on January 1, 2023.

Nevertheless, the Department said it continues to work with stakeholders to ensure that the system will be ready for when the system goes live.

"In this regard, stakeholders on the National Fertiliser Database Consultative Committee were contacted this week seeking further engagement on the IT aspects of the National Fertiliser Database," it said.