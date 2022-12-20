Farming

Only vets can prescribe antiparasitic meds – Attorney General rules

It is currently proposed that a &ldquo;prescription-only&rdquo; rule be brought in on the dispensing of antiparasitics, including wormers, pour-ons, fly control and flukicides, prohibiting pharmacists and qualified RPs in agricultural merchants from continuing in this trade as per usual. Expand

The Attorney General has advised the Government that introducing legislation to allow persons, other than a veterinary practitioner, to prescribe antiparasitic veterinary medicinal products, is not legally permissible.

The Department of Agriculture has now also confirmed that the implementation of a National Fertiliser Register has also been delayed.

