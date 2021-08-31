Only 15 farmers sanctioned for slurry breaches in 2020

Just 15 farmers were caught for illegally spreading slurry during the closed period in 2020, it has emerged.

It comes as farmers have called on the Department of Agriculture and the country’s farm organisations to tackle non-compliance issues among “a cohort of farmers” said to be “blatantly operating” outside the current regulations.

And with the clock ticking on the second round of public consultation on Ireland’s next nitrates action programme, concern has also been raised over a proposal to clampdown on slurry exports beyond a 30km radius.

A spokesperson for the Department of Agriculture said: “There were 15 breaches recorded for the spreading of either manufactured fertiliser and/or organic fertiliser during the prohibited spreading period in 2020.

“All 15 cases related to the spreading of organic fertiliser.

“Thirteen cases related to the spreading of slurry during the prohibited spreading period for this material.

“Two cases related to the spreading of farmyard manure during the prohibited spreading period for this material.

“A sanction on farm payments was applied in all cases. Prosecutions are a matter for the local authorities.”

While the official figure appears low, a well-placed source said: “Non-compliance is an issue that’s been going on for the last four or five years.

“Everybody knows enforcement is the solution. There is no point in 10 farmers doing everything right in an area if one lad is doing it wrong.

“But people are afraid to put their head up and say it because they’ll be attacked; that’s the problem.

“We don’t want to end up at a stage where it’s farmer against farmer, but the farmer that is doing everything right won’t tolerate more regulations while their neighbour is acting the clown and the water quality is suffering.”

Separately, under the nitrates review, it has been proposed that only land within 30km should be considered in stocking rate calculations for short-term grazing.

It is understood the proposal is aimed at stamping out “paper exercise” slurry exports.

It says: “Currently for nitrates derogation farms, commonage and rough grazing are permitted for inclusion for 170kg N/ha allowance.

“In order to protect these areas further and the whole farm nutrient planning process, it is proposed to reduce these below the 170kg N/ha threshold.”

ICMSA’s Paul Smyth said the proposal was “too restrictive”.

“We would be of the view that, as long as you’re able to graze the land, or if you’re zero grazing it, the 30km is too limiting.

“A lot of farmers would have land beyond 30km, some would even have slurry storage on that land.”