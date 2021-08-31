Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 15.1°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

Only 15 farmers sanctioned for slurry breaches in 2020

The Department of Agriculture. Photo: Gerry Mooney Expand

Close

The Department of Agriculture. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The Department of Agriculture. Photo: Gerry Mooney

The Department of Agriculture. Photo: Gerry Mooney

Claire Mc Cormack Twitter Email

Just 15 farmers were caught for illegally spreading slurry during the closed period in 2020, it has emerged.

It comes as farmers have called on the Department of Agriculture and the country’s farm organisations to tackle non-compliance issues among “a cohort of farmers” said to be “blatantly operating” outside the current regulations.

And with the clock ticking on the second round of public consultation on Ireland’s next nitrates action programme, concern has also been raised over a proposal to clampdown on slurry exports beyond a 30km radius.

Most Watched

Privacy