Online trading sees huge fall in sellers present for sale of their stock at marts

Cattle being taken to the sales ring in Kilkenny . Photo: Roger Jones

The advent of online trading has seen a dramatic reduction in the number of farmers physically present at marts to watch their cattle being sold, a survey of mart managers by the Farming Independent has found.

In some areas, less than half of sellers at livestock marts are now present for the sale, with high prices in recent months reportedly adding to farmer confidence in online trading.

Although Covid restrictions have eased, the number of farmers choosing to return to the seller’s box has declined dramatically.

A survey of mart managers undertaken last week found that, in some areas, only 40-50pc of sellers were now on hand to see their stock go under the hammer.

Meanwhile, managers have reported this change of farmer habit has made the job of mart staff more difficult and time-consuming.

One mart office supervisor described the fall-off in sellers staying to oversee their stock sold as “the bane of my life”, going on to explain that “sellers seem to forget there are three parties involved in a sale: the seller, the buyer and the mart”.

Barney O’Connell of Listowel commented that once cattle are dropped off, “lads go home, watch online, get advice and can be hard to contact”.

Jimmy Cooney of Loughrea added: “Farmers have gotten into the habit of dropping their cattle and going home. Trying to get through and getting a price out of them can end up being three times the work.”

Brendan Egan of Castlerea and Helen Kells of Carraigallen both agree that the current strength of the market appears to have made some sellers more blasé about being present for sales.

“If prices were tougher, they would probably be more inclined to stick around,” Egan said.

Further, the Farming Independent understands complaints from staff and buyers about delays and extra stress have seen some marts in the south and the east adopt a policy of including a complimentary slip with each seller’s cheque issued.

It’s understood the slip informs sellers that they have half an hour after their stock goes through the ring to contact the mart, and failure to do so will see the mart assume the sale is satisfactory.