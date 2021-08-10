Objections lodged to Glanbia’s Belview expansion and to €40m Kerrygold plan

Kerrygold wants to double the capacity at its existing plant in Mitchelstown, Co Cork

An Taisce is to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court the recent High Court ruling on the proposed expansion by Glanbia of its Belview plant.

In a statement yesterday, An Taisce said its board had unanimously agreed to seek leave to appeal to the Supreme Court in respect of the recent decision by Mr Justice Humphreys dismissing its challenge to An Bord Pleanála’s decision to grant planning permission for the Belview cheese plant.

It said its decision is based on a considered analysis of the legal aspects of the case and is rooted in the principles and values central to the mission and role of An Taisce — to protect and advocate for ecological resilience and the future viability of the natural environment.