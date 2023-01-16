Number of vets and veterinary nurses working in Ireland sees an “all time high”, according to Veterinary Council

The number of veterinary professionals working in Ireland has reached an "all time high", as 302 new vets and 139 new veterinary nurses registered to the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) in 2022.

There are currently 3,399 vets and 1,245 veterinary nurses on the Veterinary Council register, according to the statutory body which is responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in the state.

Of the 302 newly registered vets, 80 were awarded their Bachelor of Veterinary Medicine Degree from UCD. The remaining vets graduated from a number of schools of Veterinary Medicine abroad, including Budapest University of Veterinary Science and Warsaw University of Life Sciences.

Dublin was the county with the highest number of new vets last year, with 32, followed by Cork and Galway which each saw 20 new vets register.

Tipperary, Meath and Kildare were next, with 13 new vets each in 2022, followed by Wexford which had 12.

Wicklow saw eight new vets register, as did Kerry, and Limerick had seven.

The VCI said it welcomes the new registration numbers amid "increasing demand for veterinary services and ongoing recruitment challenges in these rapidly growing and developing professions," and said the addition of the new vets and veterinary nurses will benefit animal health and welfare in Ireland.

“The Veterinary Council believes that the welcome addition of these talented professionals to our register in 2022 will go some way to meeting the growing demand for veterinary services across Ireland," said Niamh Muldoon, CEO and Registrar of the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

"We are pleased to welcome all of the vets and vet nurses who joined our register over the last 12 months, and we believe this growth indicates the robust strength of the sector.

"The Council looks forward to what 2023 will bring, and we will continue to work with all of our registrants and our stakeholders in the interest of the public and animal health and welfare."