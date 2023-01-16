Farming

Number of vets and veterinary nurses working in Ireland sees an “all time high”, according to Veterinary Council

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

The number of veterinary professionals working in Ireland has reached an "all time high", as 302 new vets and 139 new veterinary nurses registered to the Veterinary Council of Ireland (VCI) in 2022.

There are currently 3,399 vets and 1,245 veterinary nurses on the Veterinary Council register, according to the statutory body which is responsible for the regulation and management of the practise of veterinary medicine and veterinary nursing in the state.

