Number of vets and veterinary nurses working in Ireland reaches 'an all time high' as over 70pc qualify abroad

Out of the state's 189 newly registered vets, only 54 of them qualified from UCD.

Over 70pc of newly registered vets in Ireland this year qualified abroad, while the number of veterinary professionals working in Ireland has now reached "an all-time high."

There are now 3,281 vets and 1,189 veterinary nurses on the Veterinary Council of Ireland's register.

Out of the state's 189 newly registered vets, only 54 of them qualified from UCD, while the rest qualified from a number of schools of veterinary medicine abroad including Budapest, which accounted for 35 and Warsaw which accounted for 12.

Figures from the Veterinary Council show that Dublin is home to the largest number of veterinary professionals with 700 (456 vets and 244 nurses), Cork is next with 509 (356 vets and 153 vet nurses), followed by Tipperary with 284 (233 vets and 51 nurses).

The increased number of vets and veterinary nurses will benefit animal health and welfare in the country, according to the Veterinary Council, as the sector continues to face "increased demand for veterinary services and on-going recruitment challenges in these rapidly growing and developing professions."

"This influx of talent will help to meet the demand for veterinary services across Ireland, and also indicates the strength, growth and demand of the sector," said Niamh Muldoon, CEO and Registrar of the Veterinary Council of Ireland.

It comes after research published earlier this year by the Veterinary Council of Ireland showed that almost half of veterinary professionals experience “abnormal levels of stress” and work more than 50 hours per week.

Three quarters of them struggle with work life balance, while two-thirds feel long working hours are a major stressor and two-fifths say out of hours care is a top stress inducer.

Salary was a stress factor for 60pc of veterinary nurses and just under 35pc of veterinary employees and dealing with clients who have high expectations, are stressed and frustrated and/or engage in verbal abuse, was another frequently mentioned workplace-based stressor.

Working with underperforming or conflicting colleagues was also a common stressor while vets in managerial positions indicated significantly better mental wellbeing than veterinary nurses and employees.