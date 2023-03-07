Farming

Number of organic applications increases by up to 41pc in strong dairy counties

On the rise: The number of organic farmers in the country has more than doubled in the last year and now stands at 4,112, according to the Department of Agriculture. Expand

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

There has been an increase of up to 41pc in the number of farmers converting to farming organically in some of the county’s strongest dairy counties this year, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture.

Tipperary, Limerick, Westmeath and Meath have all seen an increase of 30-41pc. Tipperary submitted 73 new applications to the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) which started on January 1, and the number of organic farmers in the county now stands at 204.

