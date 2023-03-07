Number of organic applications increases by up to 41pc in strong dairy counties

There has been an increase of up to 41pc in the number of farmers converting to farming organically in some of the county’s strongest dairy counties this year, according to figures from the Department of Agriculture.

Tipperary, Limerick, Westmeath and Meath have all seen an increase of 30-41pc. Tipperary submitted 73 new applications to the Organic Farming Scheme (OFS) which started on January 1, and the number of organic farmers in the county now stands at 204.

However, it’s understood that the actual number of dairy farmers converting to organic has remained low. The Department was not able to detail how many dairy farmers have been accepted into the new scheme, which closed in December and saw 2,100 new applicants to organic.

The number of organic farmers in the country has more than doubled in the last year and now stands at 4,112, according to the Department.

Limerick now has 178 organic farmers, with 60 new applications having been submitted, while there are 109 organic farmers in Westmeath with 45 new applications and 77 in Meath with 30 new applications.

Cork, Donegal, Mayo and Roscommon are the counties with the highest increase, with Cork submitting 239 new applications bringing the total number of organic farmers in the county to 472.

Donegal and Mayo each submitted 220 new applications and bringing their totals to 330 and 285, respectively.

Roscommon was next with 192 new applications, almost doubling the number to 397.

Dublin, Louth and Carlow have the lowest number of farmers farming organically, with each having less than 15.

Late last year Jack Nolan, Head of the Department’s Organics Division, said the number of organic farmers in the country is “definitely going to go up by a thousand or more every year for the next couple of years”.

Prior to 2023, dairy farmers accounted for 2.5pc of the land being used for organic farming in Ireland, while tillage accounted for 4.5pc and horticulture for 0.5pc.

‘Mixed’ farmers accounted for 4.5pc of the land farmed organically, while ‘livestock’ accounted for 88pc.