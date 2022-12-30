Farming

Number of Kerry wildfires halved amid calls for ban on commonage burning

Photo by Kerry County Council showing a significant fire in the Muckross area of Killarney. Photo: @countykerry/PA Wire

Photo by Kerry County Council showing a significant fire in the Muckross area of Killarney. Photo: @countykerry/PA Wire

Anne Lucey

Uncontrolled wildfires in Kerry halved during 2022, compared to the same period last year, with a dramatic drop in illegal burning during the March to September period when burning of commonage is banned under the Wildlife Acts, preliminary figures show.

However a blanket of smoke which covered Dingle town before Christmas is leading to calls for an all year round ban on the practice of setting a match the hills to clear gorse and scrub for grazing.

