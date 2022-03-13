Northern Ireland growth for Glenilen Farm

Valerie and Alan Kingston, of Glenilen Farm, who export 23pc of their yoghurt and dairy products

West Cork-based Glenilen Farm began selling into Northern Ireland in January 2021, with the market now accounting for 10pc of its sales. The yoghurt and dairy company has plans to grow this further over the next three years.

It is now stocked in Tesco, Supervalu NI and a range of independents.

The overall export market accounts for 23pc of total revenue at the company. Glenilen Farm has been exporting to Waitrose and Sainsburys in the UK for 10 years and 85pc of the trade to the UK is its yoghurt product in glass jars.

Read More

Glenilen Farm is a family owned and operated food producer which began in the kitchen of Valerie and Alan Kingston’s home in Drimoleague in 1997.

The export market for Glenilen Farm includes five-star hotels in Hong Kong and Singapore, and luxury yachts in the Mediterranean. Its glass jar yoghurts and butter are used in The Londoner and luxury casino resorts including the Venetian.



