No funding for additional milking robots in TAMS 3

There are currently over 2,000 robotic milking systems in place on the island of Ireland. Expand

There are currently over 2,000 robotic milking systems in place on the island of Ireland.

While robotic milking systems will be grant-aided under TAMS 3, the Farming Independent understands support will be limited to just one robot, and those who have received previous grant support for robots will not be supported for another.

Meanwhile, milking parlour investments are also set to be restricted to more ‘family-sized’ dairy units of no more than 120 cows, except for young farmers and partnerships.

