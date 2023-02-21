No funding for additional milking robots in TAMS 3

While robotic milking systems will be grant-aided under TAMS 3, the Farming Independent understands support will be limited to just one robot, and those who have received previous grant support for robots will not be supported for another.

Meanwhile, milking parlour investments are also set to be restricted to more ‘family-sized’ dairy units of no more than 120 cows, except for young farmers and partnerships.

Macra held a meeting in Portlaoise last week in order to establish the number of farmers who would be affected by the policy change.

Macra president John Keane told the Farming Independent that there is a lot of worry from farmers.

“There was a lot of worry from those in attendance at our meeting. These are farmers just trying to make a livelihood. The robotic milking system is a proven technology and it would be very unfair to prevent additional funding with the labour shortage we have currently.”

Former Macra president and Cavan dairy farmer Thomas Duffy is currently transitioning from a parlour to robotic system and drew down for a new robot during a previous TAMS tranche.

“We have a 100-cow herd and were hoping that we would be treated the same in the new scheme for another robot,” Mr Duffy told the Farming Independent.

“I understand there will now be a recognition for prior investment in the new scheme. This is an entirely new rule with no premise. This will lead to us being artificially limited to one robot and 70 cows. We’re operating without any clarity currently which is affecting our ability to make plans for investment.”

Niall McGauran of Lely Center Mullingar said: “If this proposal were to come in I don’t understand the logic behind it.

“The main challenge on farms at the moment is the shortage in quality labour. The robotic system helps to ease this shortage.

“It would be a great help if we knew what the terms of the scheme would be. It takes a lot of time to secure planning, finance and trades people for these projects.

“The most sustainable strategy for rural Ireland is to protect family farms. It’s not sustainable for a farm business if the farmer has to work 12 hours per day, seven days per week.”