No extra public consultation needed for biogas facilities as Sinn Féin bid fails

Proposed amendment defeated in European Parliament – as Gort concern group step up opposition to new development

Opposition: There are concerns over harmful emissions and pungent odours from the proposed biogas facility in Gort Expand

Andrew Hamilton

An attempt to increase the amount of public consultation needed to develop biogas facilities in Ireland has been defeated in the European Parliament.

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus proposed an amendment to a motion about the delivery of affordable fertiliser, which called for biogas facilities and anaerobic digestors to be developed “in full and transparent consultation with local communities”.

