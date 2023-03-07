No extra public consultation needed for biogas facilities as Sinn Féin bid fails

An attempt to increase the amount of public consultation needed to develop biogas facilities in Ireland has been defeated in the European Parliament.

Sinn Féin MEP Chris MacManus proposed an amendment to a motion about the delivery of affordable fertiliser, which called for biogas facilities and anaerobic digestors to be developed “in full and transparent consultation with local communities”.

He cited the proposed development of a biogas facility in Gort, Co Galway, saying that not enough local consultation took place before it went before the planners.

Plans lodged by Sustainable Bio-Energy Ltd to construct the facility were turned down by Galway County Council in 2020. That decision was overturned on appeal by an Bord Pleanála in December 2022, and a local opposition group is preparing to lodge a judicial review of that decision.

“The plant would be only a few hundred metres from the town and very close to nearby homes. This raises health concerns about harmful emissions from the plant and the potential for pungent odours from the plant… in the town,” said MacManus.

“It is clear that there was no engagement with the local community before this development was proposed.”

Sustainable Bio-Energy held at least one public meeting in Gort before plans for the biogas facility went before Galway CC.

The MacManus amendment was supported by the majority of Irish MEPs, with only Fine Gael’s Francis Fitzgerald, Colm Markey, Sean Kelly and Deirdre Clune voting against it, but it was defeated in the parliament.

Over the past two months the Gort Biogas Concern Group have raised tens of thousands of euro to fund a judicial review of an Bord Pleanála’s decision. At an open meeting about the plant in January, a bag containing waste material was thrown in the direction of Galway TDs Anne Rabbitte and Ciaran Cannon.

“The governmental target of having close to 200 of these facilities as part of the climate energy plan means that it might be Gort today, but it could be your town tomorrow,” said Ciaran O’Donnell of the Concern Group.

“We need regulations regarding the construction, location and scale of these facilities. We have been consistent in saying that this technology is proven, it works, and it will help us to decarbonise our economy, but they need to be scaled to the locality.”