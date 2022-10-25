‘No consultation’ – farm groups decry EU rewetting law plans

Agriculture Minister Charlie McConalogue has said his Department “will work closely” with farmers and their representatives regarding the impact of a proposed EU rewetting law.

The Minister, however, did not outline the position his Department has taken in ongoing negotiations with other Government Departments to establish Ireland’s national response to the proposed EU Nature Restoration Law.

It comes as five of the country’s farming organisations — IFA, ICMSA, INHFA, ICSA and Macra — told last week’s Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee, “we’ve had absolutely no consultation from anybody on what this regulation is and what it is going to look like”.

In the Dáil last month, Environment Minister Eamon Ryan confirmed his support for the proposal which says, for drained peatlands under agriculture use, member states must put in place “restoration measures, including rewetting, on at least 30pc of such areas by 2030 of which at least a quarter is rewetted, 50pc of such areas by 2040 of which at least half is rewetted, and 70pc of such areas by 2050 of which at least half is rewetted”.

Niall Curley, policy officer at EU farm organisation Copa Cogeca, has also “withdrawn” some evidence he gave the Agriculture Committee regarding the detail of the proposal following intervention from Ireland South MEP, Mick Wallace.

While Mr Curley had suggested there would be a 20pc limit on the volume of Bord na Móna land that could be included in Ireland’s overall target for the restoration of agricultural peatlands, he now admits he “misinterpreted” this section of the document.

However, in a letter to the committee, he warned that Bord na Móna owns just 197,000ac of the 871,294ac expected to be targeted for restoration in Ireland.

“Nature is an essential part of our world, our planet, our country. However, there can be no misunderstanding on the principle of this: this current proposal will remove thousands of acres/hectares from active production,” he wrote.

It’s understood Ireland’s MEPs have been invited to give evidence to the Agriculture Committee on the complex proposal over the coming weeks.

Summing up the situation at committee, Independent TD Marian Harkin said, “we need to know where political parties and where Government stands on this.

“I’ve always been quite pro-EU but when we are presented with something that really looks to impact so significantly on land use and land use change, we cannot turn a blind eye.

“We must have a definite statement from those in a position to examine this regulation as to where they stand on it.”

ICMSA president Pat McCormack said “there is huge fear” among farmers about the proposal.

“An impact assessment needs to be done to get a handle on its implications for farm families, it could undermine their viability and ultimately could lead to a move away from the land... Land abandonment is the greatest threat to biodiversity.”

In a statement, the Minister for Agriculture said: “The proposed Nature Restoration Law was formally adopted by the European Commission in late June. The proposals set out legally binding targets in the form of a regulation which will have direct effect across a broad range of ecosystem types, both terrestrial and marine. These proposed targets would require restoration of substantial percentages of these ecosystems to good ecological status by set dates. The Department will work closely with farmers and their representatives on this issue.”