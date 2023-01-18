Farming

Nitrates banding will act as new quota for dairy farmers - Ifac

Farmers have been told to consider leasing land, but this comes with the caveat of price and availability, and further questions around the financial viability of upping land area. Expand

Farmers have been told to consider leasing land, but this comes with the caveat of price and availability, and further questions around the financial viability of upping land area.

Ifac has warned that the new NAP will act as a new quota for dairy farmers going forward, with a forced reduction in cow numbers inevitable on many farms.

Incoming nitrates banding could wipe over 33pc off dairy herd profits, a new paper by head of banking with Ifac, Noreen Lacey, has shown.

