Nitrates banding will act as new quota for dairy farmers - Ifac

Ifac has warned that the new NAP will act as a new quota for dairy farmers going forward, with a forced reduction in cow numbers inevitable on many farms.

Incoming nitrates banding could wipe over 33pc off dairy herd profits, a new paper by head of banking with Ifac, Noreen Lacey, has shown.

The new Nitrogen Action Plan (NAP), which will be introduced this month, will increase the deemed organic nitrogen excretion rates produced per cow based on milk yield.

It will move about 17pc of herds from 89kg of organic N excreted per cow to the next band of 106kg per cow, forcing some dairy farmers to involuntary reduce their stocking rate, and take a significant hit to their profits.

In an example scenario presented at the annual Irish Grassland Association National Dairy Conference on Wednesday, under nitrates derogation a farmer with 40ha can carry 112 cows and still be compliant.

Previous to January 2023, the farmer has a stocking rate of 2.49 LU/ha, yielding 6,800 litres per cow, and has an annual supply of 761,600 litres.

This gives the farmer an annual profit of €133,123.

This farm falls under Band 3 in the new banding tiers as the average yield per cow is above 6,500kg.

Consequently, the amount of organic nitrogen attributable from 2023 onwards will be 106 kg/cow.

In this scenario, total profit would drop by 33pc.

A mid-term review could also see the possibility of reducing the maximum kg/ha organic nitrogen under derogation to 106kg depending on water quality trends.

In this scenario, the overall profit would drop by a staggering 53pc, based on the farm now carrying 83 cows, down from the initial high of 112.

Ms Lacey asked farmers present to consider offloading poor stock, and utilise contract rearing.

Attendees were also told to consider leasing land, but this comes with the caveat of price and availability, and further questions around the financial viability of upping land area.

“There’s the consideration for each of you to look at: if I reduce cow numbers, would it be better for my mental health and overall health?” Ms Lacey said.