Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New UK/Australia deal’s ‘hidden’ shock warning for Irish beef sector

Trade agreement can have major impact on domestic market

Con Lucey says the UK's deal with Australia will displace substantial amounts of Irish beef exports to the UK Expand

Close

Con Lucey says the UK's deal with Australia will displace substantial amounts of Irish beef exports to the UK

Con Lucey says the UK's deal with Australia will displace substantial amounts of Irish beef exports to the UK

Con Lucey says the UK's deal with Australia will displace substantial amounts of Irish beef exports to the UK

Margaret Donnelly and Ciaran Moran

The impact of the newly signed UK-Australia trade deal on the British market for high-end beef cuts could provide a ‘hidden’ shock for beef farmers.

It comes as respected Agricultural economist Con Lucey warned the deal could see Australia displace substantial amounts of Irish beef exports to the UK.

The deal struck last week will see access for Australia’s beef exports to Ireland’s most important beef market immediately increase from the current level of 3,761 tonnes to 35,000 tonnes — more than an eightfold increase.

Privacy