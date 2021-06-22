New UK/Australia deal’s ‘hidden’ shock warning for Irish beef sector

The impact of the newly signed UK-Australia trade deal on the British market for high-end beef cuts could provide a ‘hidden’ shock for beef farmers.

It comes as respected Agricultural economist Con Lucey warned the deal could see Australia displace substantial amounts of Irish beef exports to the UK.

The deal struck last week will see access for Australia’s beef exports to Ireland’s most important beef market immediately increase from the current level of 3,761 tonnes to 35,000 tonnes — more than an eightfold increase.

But by year 15 of the deal, the UK will allow in 170,000 tonnes, which represents a massive 45 times the current level of access.

There’s a similar picture for lamb, which will see imports rise to more than eight times the current level.

However, Peter Hardwick, Trade Policy Advisor with the British Meat Processors Association (BMPA), warns of another ‘hidden’ problem where small volumes of certain products can have a major effect on our domestic market.

“It’s not the amount of meat by weight that matters, it is the amount of high-end, high-value cuts undercutting home-produced product that will have a disproportional impact on the marketplace,” he said.

Hardwick pointed out that such access would “skim the top off” the British beef market and have a very negative effect on returns.

“It’s this part of the animal producers and processors rely on to remain profitable.

“A 20ft container load of beef with 17,000kg of a full range of meat cuts might represent the meat from just 60 animals.

“A similar shipment containing only high-value boneless sirloins would have come from over 1,000 animals. If it were fillet steaks, it could be three times that number.

“In simple terms, if as little as 7,000 tonnes were imported as sirloins, it would take 20pc of the UK’s prime beef production to produce here.”

Nick Allen, CEO of the BMPA added: “Quite what this deal will mean for the market in this country will depend on what cuts of meat the Government has agreed as part of the quota.

“Most countries negotiating trade deals work closely with their industries to get a clear understanding of what the impact will be on their own economies.

“However, there is little evidence to date that the UK Government has cooperated with industry to build this understanding.”

Meanwhile, Lucey warned that the British market, currently our largest and highest-priced market, could be eroded both in volume and price terms by Australian imports.

He also highlighted that without the UK, the EU is in a surplus situation for beef.

“EU beef consumption has been broadly flat in recent years. The EU beef market is a mature market with well-established supply chains, many of which are relatively local.

“Thus switching Irish exports from the UK to the EU 26 is not easy and likely to be less remunerative than the current UK market,” he said.

For lamb, where the EU is our main market, Lucey said the main concern is that increased imports from Australia to the UK will cause market displacement, i.e. increased trade from Britain to the EU, thereby eroding prices in EU markets.