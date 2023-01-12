New tractor sales down 10% in 2022

New tractor sales in Ireland were down 10pc in 2022, according to the latest figures from the FTMTA.

A total of 2,125 new tractors were registered in the Republic of Ireland in all of 2022, compared with 2,366 units in 2021.

The latest report shows the continuing impact of disruptions to global supply chains while there remains a strong demand for new tractors on the Irish market.

The December 2022 new tractor market was 33pc lower compared with the same month in 2021.

County Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 314 units for the full year of 2022, while Tipperary is ranked in second place with 168 units followed by Wexford at 142 units.

The most popular power band moves to the 101 to 120hp category, which for the year-to-date now accounts for 23.67pc of all new tractor registrations.

Tractors in the power band lower than 100hp now account for 11.10pc of all new tractor registrations. The over 200hp category now accounts for 8.99pc of registrations.

The FTMTA data shows that 197 imported used tractors were first-time registered in Ireland in December 2022, 1 unit less than in December 2021.

There were 2,685 used tractors first registered by the end of December 2022 compared with 3,726 units for the first ten months of 2021.

The Irish market for new telescopic loaders reported an increase in December 2022 at 5 units. The data shows new telescopic registrations increased in December 2022 by 66pc compared with December 2021, and the overall year-to-date trend shows an increase of 19.2pc to 534 units in 2022.

The two leading brands account for almost 60pc of the total market. There were 49 imported used telescopic loaders registered in December 2022.

The Irish wheeled loader market recorded a higher number of new registrations in December 2022 at 5 units, compared with December 2021, while the year-to-date market increased by 9.8pc. There were 8 imported used wheeled loaders registered in December.

There were no new backhoe loaders registered in Ireland in December, while the year-to-date market has fallen with just 65 new units registered so far in 2022.