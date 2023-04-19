New tractor registrations up by 8% so far in 2023

There has been an increased level of activity in the farm machinery sector in Ireland with new tractor and telescopic loader registrations continuing in an upward trend, the latest FTMTA statistics service report has shown.

The March 2023 new tractor market at 247 units was 1pc higher compared with the same month in 2022.

The year-to-date figures are 8pc higher than the same period in 2022 with 959 new tractors registered in the Republic of Ireland in March 2023, compared with 887 units in 2022.

County Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 135 units for the year-to-date, while Tipperary is ranked in second place with 79 units followed by Wexford at 75 units.

The most popular power band moves to the 101 to 120hp category, which for March 2023 accounted for 22.5pc of all new tractor registrations.

Tractors in the power band lower than 100hp now account for 4.3pc of all new tractor registrations. The over 200hp category increased to account for 9.6pc of all new tractor registrations.

The FTMTA data shows that 304 imported used tractors were first-time registered in Ireland in March 2023, 83 units more than in March 2022.

There were 829 used tractors first registered by the end of March 2023 compared with 706 units for the first three months of 2022, a 17pc increase.

The Irish market for new telescopic loaders reported growth in March 2023 at 58 units. The latest data shows new telescopic registrations increased in March 2023 by 38pc compared with March 2022 when 42 units were registered.

The two leading brands account for over 70pc of the total market. There were 51 imported used telescopic loaders registered in March 2023.

The wheeled loader market recorded a higher number of new registrations in March 2023 at 21 units, compared with March 2022, while the year-to-date market increased by 31pc.

The market dominance of Chinese manufactured machines at the lower price and power end of the market for farmers remains strong and now accounts for over 60pc of the new wheeled loader registrations in Ireland. There were just 5 imported used wheeled loaders registered in March 2023.

The backhoe loader market remained stable in March 2023 compared with February 2022 with just 4 new machines registered, giving a year-to-date decline of 14pc. There were 10 used backhoe loaders registered in March 2023 in Ireland.