Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 7°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New tractor registrations up by 8% so far in 2023

County Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 135 units for the year-to-date. Expand

Close

County Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 135 units for the year-to-date.

County Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 135 units for the year-to-date.

County Cork continues to deliver the highest number of new tractor registrations at 135 units for the year-to-date.
\CJ Nash

Niall Hurson Twitter

There has been an increased level of activity in the farm machinery sector in Ireland with new tractor and telescopic loader registrations continuing in an upward trend, the latest FTMTA statistics service report has shown.

The March 2023 new tractor market at 247 units was 1pc higher compared with the same month in 2022.

Most Watched

Privacy