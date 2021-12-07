New suckler scheme ‘won’t deliver for vast majority of farmers’

The INHFA has hit out at the proposed Suckler Carbon Efficiency Programme (SCEP) — envisioned to be the main support for suckler farmers in the new CAP — claiming it will be unavailable to the majority of farmers.

President Vincent Roddy said the requirement to be a member of Bord Bia will rule out many small-scale suckler farmers who sell their stock as weanlings or stores in their local marts.

“This is a major deterrent to any farmer that wasn’t in the BDGP and to the 7,781 farmers (25pc) that left the original scheme,” he said.

“It is incredible that the department still haven’t learned from the mistakes of the BDGP, which by early 2019 was seeing 21 farmers a week dropping out.”

The INHFA wants the Department of Agriculture to review the proposed SCEP and focus on delivering a scheme similar to the BEEP-S.

Mr Roddy said this “will deliver for the vast majority of suckler farmers who have already endorsed the objectives of the scheme through high participation numbers”.

“While we may need to include additional measures, the target should be to support as many suckler farmers as possible,” he said, calling for the overall annual budget to be increased by at least €100m.

Mr Roddy on his farm

Mr Roddy on his farm

“With an annual budget of €52m targeting 400,000 cows and 20,000 farmers, we will see over 500,000 cows and 30,000 farmers not included,” he added.

“Most likely these will be the small-scale farmers operating extensive farming systems that most need the support and critically are delivering in terms of climate change and the environment.”