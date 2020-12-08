Farming

New stocking rate rules see dairy farmers scrambling to rent land

Tillage ground is expected to drift into the dairy sector Expand

Jim O'Brien and Declan O'Brien

Competition for rented land and smaller holdings for purchase has cranked up a gear ahead of tighter regulations around nitrates coming into force from January 1, 2021.

The increase in the dairy cow excrement rate from 85kg N to 89kg N in the new year means that the stocking rate on dairy farms has effectively been reduced by 5pc.

The move will have serious implications for farmers who are just under the 170kg N per hectare, as they will have to reduce numbers or secure additional land to avoid having to apply for the nitrates derogation.

