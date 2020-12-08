New stocking rate rules see dairy farmers scrambling to rent land

Competition for rented land and smaller holdings for purchase has cranked up a gear ahead of tighter regulations around nitrates coming into force from January 1, 2021.

The increase in the dairy cow excrement rate from 85kg N to 89kg N in the new year means that the stocking rate on dairy farms has effectively been reduced by 5pc.

The move will have serious implications for farmers who are just under the 170kg N per hectare, as they will have to reduce numbers or secure additional land to avoid having to apply for the nitrates derogation.

Similarly, the changes will have implications for farmers who are just under the threshold for exporting slurry, which is 250kg N per hectare. Farmers forced over this limit will have to either reduce numbers or secure a further outlet for slurry.

The new limits have added fuel to an already heated land rental market, with prices up €20-50/ac on 2019 levels.

While good-quality grazing land was generally making €200-220/ac, prices of €240-250/ac are now being quoted for the small areas coming on the market — with some lots making over €300/ac in exceptional cases.

The nitrates changes are also likely to impact on the cost of long-term leases which are under review.

Auctioneers and farm consultants expect affected dairy farmers to take additional land rather than reduce their stocking levels in response to the new regulations.

“I see no farmer who has expanded taking a step back,” said Matthew Ryan of Tipperary town. “I have plenty of calls from guys looking for extra land.”

This view is shared by Cork-based farm consultant Mike Brady.

“Farmers with a developed system which is humming are not going to cut cow numbers. Dropping cows would mean reduced income and disrupt the existing farm management system. It’s simpler to take more land,” he said.

Mr Ryan said dairy farmers had a good year in 2020.

“While they are looking for extra land, there is very little available that isn’t tied up in long-term leases,” Mr Ryan explained.

Even though the first of the five-year leases are due up for review, having been signed when the new tax breaks for land leasing came into effect in 2015, Mr Ryan does not believe farmers leasing this land will want to let it go, having invested in it over the term of the lease.

Through the roof

Blarney auctioneer Dan Fleming explained that leasing is realistically the only option for most dairy farmers given the limited volume of land that comes for sale.

Gordon Cobbe of GVM Tullamore claimed the new regulations will drive the price of rented land through the roof.

“Farmers who used to carry 70 sucklers are now carrying 100 to 120 cows. The price of renting land has gone up by anything from €50 to €100/ac, with choice plots making up to €350/ac,” he said.

Mr Cobbe expects a lot of tillage ground to drift into the dairy sector, as grain growers will struggle to compete at current price levels.

Stephen Barry of Navan-based auctioneers Raymond Pottertons predicted a “belligerent market” in land sales and leasing in 2021.

“The dairy farmers need more land but I don’t see the beef and tillage guys backing down,” he said.