New planning proposals ‘not a silver bullet’ to peat crisis, warns minister

New proposals to streamline the planning process “will not be a silver bullet” to the peat harvesting crisis, warns Minister for Planning and Local Government Peter Burke.

Speaking in the Seanad the TD for Longford Westmeath outlined his frustration at the escalating peat harvesting issue, and highlighted that his colleagues in Government “must work together to find a solution to the intolerable situation”.

His intervention came as IFA again protested outside Leinster House to highlight the “disastrous situation” that has developed whereby growers must now depend on peat imports.

This week the Farming Independent revealed that almost 40,000t (120,000 cubic meters) of peat was imported into Ireland from eight countries between January and July this year. The material – used for both fuel and horticulture purposes – was valued at €6.7m according to the Department of Agriculture.

Minister Burke said: “I have no issue, as minister, from supporting the exemption of peat extraction from the planning process. However, clear policy is needed from the Department of Climate, Environment and Communication and an alternative regime put forward to ensure that EPA standards are met.

“My Department is presently bringing forward new streamlining amendments to the substitute consent regime in the Planning Act by way of the General Scheme for the Planning and Development (Amendment) (Number 2) Bill 2021.

“The purpose of the amendments is to streamline substitute consent procedures by providing for a single-stage substitute consent application process within the planning system.

“And to allow for simultaneous planning applications for any future development to An Bord Pleanála for all types of development , alongside an application for substitute consent (Currently, this is only available to certain types of quarry development); and other related amendments.”

However he said the new planning proposals will not have an immediate impact on the short-to-medium term peat horticulture question.

“This will not be a silver bullet for those involved in the industry. Even if the streamlined peat extraction substitute consents were obtained following proposed amendments to the planning system, there would still be the further obligation to obtain an Integrated Pollution Control (IPC) licence from the EPA for large scale peat extraction (of 50 hectares or more).”

He said the final report from the Working Group on Horticultural Peat Use – tasked with addressing the crisis – will be presented by Minister of State for Heritage Malcom Noonan shortly.

“The horticulture industry is the fourth highest sector in terms of gross agricultural commodity output value – €477m (farm gate value) in 2019 – a higher output value for example than sheep or cereals and an important part of our agricultural industry.

"I note also the carbon footprint being incurred due to the current situation whereby we are importing peat to keep our industries afloat.

"I understand that importation routes can mean 200 truckloads travelling 100km carrying peat from a Latvian bog to Riga, then shipped to Drogheda and finally driven to the midlands, where it can then be dropped mere metres away from a bog that could have provided the same quantity without the associated carbon footprint. These facts must be considered by Government and involved in the debate on this issue.”

IFA president Tim Cullinan said if action is not taken immediately this Government will be responsible for “the demise of this sustainable sector”.

“We fully appreciate the environmental importance of peatlands and the need to look at alternative substrates for use in the horticulture sector. However, there is currently no viable alternative to peat for the majority of operators in the commercial horticulture sector.

“Last month, some 3,600 tonnes of horticultural peat arrived from Latvia into Drogheda Port. This, despite a Government announcement after IFA’s peat protest in July that a ‘stockpile’ of peat had been secured for the sector. This will be the first of many shipments.

"Peat will need to be imported for the mushroom sector in the coming weeks if the Government does nothing. Peat for the mushroom sector requires fresh excavate, so in essence, a product comprising 80pc water will be imported. There is no logic to it.”