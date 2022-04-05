New permit system to ramp up pressure on dairy farmers

The EU wants to introduce an environmental permit system on beef and dairy farms stocked at or above 100 livestock units. Photo: Gabriel Cassan

The dairy industry is set to come under increased pressure with a raft of new regulations and restrictions aimed at capping the sector’s emissions.

Among the most significant revelations that emerged from industry talks last week is that the EU wants to introduce an environmental permit system on beef and dairy farms stocked at or above 100 livestock units, according to a draft document seen by the Farming Independent.

The proposal is part of a major review of the Industrial Emissions Directive (IED), which intensive pig and poultry farms already operate under. It will be expanded to the wider livestock sector for the first time.

It also emerged last week that new conditionality arising from the EU’s decision to grant Ireland’s derogation application could mean different stocking rates in different areas of the country from 2024.

The new rules would mean if water quality was deemed by the Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) to be at risk, then the stocking rate permitted will be reduced from 250 kg N to 220 kg N from 2024.

Meanwhile, Lakeland Dairies also learned last week that the co-op would be following Glanbia with restrictions on peak milk supplies.

From 2023 onwards, any ‘new’ volumes of milk supplied in each month of April, May and June above a Base Peak Reference Volume will be paid at the pertaining monthly price less 4 cpl. The Base Peak Reference Volumes for the scheme will be the volumes supplied in April, May and June of 2021.

It now means over 8,000 dairy farmers between the two processors will be operating under peak milk restrictions from next year.

The developments come as a report from a high-level industry committee tasked with capping emissions from the sector is set to be finalised next week.