New Nitrates Action rules could take 24 months to improve water quality

Regulations: The nitrates derogation and NAP are designed to protect surface/ground waters from pollution arising from agricultural sources

It may take 18 to 24 months for new tougher rules under the latest Nitrates Action Programme (NAP) to improve water quality in some of the country’s deteriorated catchments, it has been claimed.

The timeline emerged at last week’s Joint Oireachtas Agriculture Committee on the nitrates derogation and NAP, which must protect surface/ground waters from pollution arising from agricultural sources.

Under the Nitrates Directive, Ireland must review/update its NAP by the end of 2022, taking account of recent water quality trends and a target to achieve “good status” by 2027. But ICMSA claims “inadequate time” is being given for measures already implemented to yield results.

ICMSA deputy president Denis Drennan said: “The Department asked Teagasc to do a report last year on the most efficient ways of reducing nitrates in the water and the two most significant issues they brought up was a cut in chemical nitrogen and increased enforcement.

“Both of these measures have been brought in this year — there is a 10pc cut in chemical nitrogen this year.

“We have an agricultural catchments programme better than anything in Europe looking at the effects of reduction of chemical nitrogen, and Teagasc will tell you the rules and regulations brought in this year will take 18-to-24 months to show results — yet we’re being judged on those now.

“We’re not being given that time and that’s what we’re pleading for… we’re being pre-judged.”

Asked by Green Party TD Brian Leddin how long it will take to restore water quality, David Flynn, water advisor at the Department of Housing, said: “It will vary. For phosphorus it can take many, many years for the system to readjust once the source load has changed.

“It’s slightly different with nitrates, it tends to be a quicker response, but it’s very dependent on local geology and soil type.

“But if you think about the change that’s needed… you need to change policy, that needs to be implemented, there needs to be a response in the water, then that needs to be measured — there is a distance.

“So, when the previous contributors were talking about 18 to 24 months it’s not an unreasonable point to make.

“In some cases, it can take time for it to show up in the environment and be captured by monitoring, it’s a process. It can be a matter of weeks and months in some geological settings.”