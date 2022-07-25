New laws will give State sweeping powers to monitor farmers’ fertiliser use

Farmers can be stripped of the right to buy, hold or spread fertiliser under new laws underpinning the establishment of a national fertiliser database.

The database is planned to come into effect from the start of next year to facilitate Ireland’s proposed Eco-Scheme.

It will record fertiliser sales and allow farmers to account for closing stock on-farm at the end of the fertiliser spreading season.

However, its key role will be in aiding the sector to reduce chemical fertiliser use and will allow the Department to track that reduction down to the individual farm level.

The legislation underpinning the new database was recently published by the Department and will give it sweeping powers to monitor fertiliser use and enforce fertiliser use rules on farms.

The Department has said information on the database will primarily be entered by retailers, who will have to register as ‘fertiliser economic operators’; these will include manufacturers, importers or distributors (whether wholesale or retail) of a fertilising products.

Farmers will be required to register as ‘professional fertiliser end users’. This means any person who uses fertiliser products in the course of their professional activities, including as an operator, technician, employer or self-employed person, whether in farming or other sectors, but excludes private domestic use.

Each person entered in the register will be assigned an identification number.

The Minister may attach conditions to registration, revoke or vary a condition, attach a new condition, refuse an application or remove a person from the register.

A person who operates as a professional fertiliser end user without being entered in the register commits an offence and is liable to a fine of up to €100,000.

Farmers removed from the register will have the right to appeal.

Details to be uploaded by farmers

Under the law, a person entered in the register must submit the following details:

■ Their professional fertiliser end user registration number;

■ The trade name and manufacturer of the fertiliser product;

■ The quantity (in kilograms or litres) of fertiliser product on their premises or under their control;

■ And on request, the quantity of fertiliser product used by them over a specified period.

Processing of information

Under the law, the Minister may process data submitted by retailers and farmers for the following purposes:

■ To track the sale of fertiliser product from the point of manufacture or import, through the supply chain, to its sale to the professional end user;

■ To verify the use of fertiliser products at farm level,

■ To monitor compliance with this Act, EU nitrates legislation or the CAP Eco-Schemes,

■ To achieve a reduction in the use of inorganic nitrogen fertiliser,

■ To inform policy and control programmes of the Department in the areas of nitrates, biodiversity, climate change and fertiliser usage;

■ And to effectively operate schemes of the Department.

Notably, the laws will also allow the Minister to share with ‘third parties’ anonymised reports produced from the data provided, to bring about change in fertiliser use.

The Department has stressed that the database will be user-friendly, and farmers will not have to undergo training requirements.

The proposed legislation required to underpin the database is

expected to be finalised by the end of this year.

‘An authorised officer may at all reasonable times enter and inspect any land or premises’

In enforcing the new fertiliser registers, database and rules, substantial powers are to be provided to officers of the Department of Agriculture.

Under the laws, an authorised officer may at all reasonable times enter and inspect any land or premises, railway wagon, vehicle, ship, vessel or aircraft.

An authorised officer may use reasonable force, if necessary, to exercise their functions.

The powers also allow officers to seize and detain documents or records related to fertiliser and vehicles, equipment and machinery.

If an officer finds or comes into possession of anything that they have reasonable grounds for believing to be evidence of an offence or suspected offence, they may seize and retain it .

Further, a person who obstructs an officer or fails to comply with a requirement of an officer or fails to give assistance or requested information or makes a statement that they know to be false or misleading, commits an offence and is liable to a fine.

Intentionally failing to disclose relevant information is also an offence, as is aiding or abetting a contravention of the new laws.

An authorised officer shall not enter, except with the consent of the occupier, a private dwelling unless he or she has obtained a search warrant, unless they have reasonable grounds for believing evidence of an offence is likely to be disposed of or destroyed.

The new laws will also allow Gardaí to stop vehicles for the purposes of enforcing the legislation.

Register is a crucial part of Climate Action Plan

The establishment of a fertiliser register is a key provision of the Government’s Climate Action Plan.

The Department of Agriculture has said the new database has three main objectives:

■ To facilitate ease of checks and timely farmer payments under the proposed Eco-Scheme actions relating to fertiliser nitrogen/lime use.

■ To meet Ireland’s commitments to the European Commission arising from the recent review of Ireland’s Nitrates Action Programme and the extension of the Nitrates Derogation.

■ To provide reliable data that can be used by voluntary industry sustainability/quality assurance initiatives to reward farmer actions.

Chemical nitrogen use is responsible for around 40pc of nitrous oxide emissions on Irish farms.

Under the Climate Action Plan, the amount of chemical nitrogen used on Irish farms will be reduced from its peak of 408,000t in 2018, reducing nitrous oxide and ammonia emissions and improving water quality.

The target is for nitrogen use to be reduced to an absolute maximum of 325,000t annually by 2030, with an interim target of 350,000t by 2025.

The Government has said measures to achieve this will involve a significant shift in the type of fertiliser used, with a focus on the use of nitrogen fertilisers containing inhibitors that will mitigate the release of nitrous oxide and ammonia into the atmosphere.

Additional reductions in fertiliser may be gained by the inclusion of legumes in swards and the sowing of multi-species swards, as well as achieving optimal soil pH.

The establishment of a national fertiliser register is necessary to facilitate this transition, the Government has said.

So what officially counts as fertiliser?

Under the new laws, the definition of ‘fertiliser’ has been given a wide scope.

It will cover “any article (including, in particular, lime and ground limestone) manufactured for use as a fertiliser of the soil and includes any substance, mixture, micro-organism or any other material, applied or intended to be applied on plants or their rhizosphere or on mushrooms or their mycosphere, or intended to constitute the rhizosphere or mycosphere, either on its own or mixed with another material, for the purpose of providing the plants or mushrooms with nutrient or improving their nutrition efficiency”.