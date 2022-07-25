Farming

Back to Independent.ie

| 11.9°C Dublin

Farming

Close

Premium

New laws will give State sweeping powers to monitor farmers’ fertiliser use

From the start of next year, farmers can be barred from buying or holding fertiliser, as well as fined up to €100,000, if they don’t comply with incoming legislation requiring them to register to a national fertiliser database and submit data on usage on their farms

Change afoot: Farmers will be required to register as &lsquo;professional fertiliser end users&rsquo; under the news laws that will come into force at the start of next year. Photo: Roger Jones Expand
Fertiliser usage in Ireland over the last two decades Expand
Bags of fertiliser Expand
Watched: Substantial powers are to be provided to officers of the Department of Agriculture. Photo: David Creedon Expand
Each person entered in the register will be assigned an identification number. Expand

Close

Change afoot: Farmers will be required to register as &lsquo;professional fertiliser end users&rsquo; under the news laws that will come into force at the start of next year. Photo: Roger Jones

Change afoot: Farmers will be required to register as ‘professional fertiliser end users’ under the news laws that will come into force at the start of next year. Photo: Roger Jones

Fertiliser usage in Ireland over the last two decades

Fertiliser usage in Ireland over the last two decades

Bags of fertiliser

Bags of fertiliser

Watched: Substantial powers are to be provided to officers of the Department of Agriculture. Photo: David Creedon

Watched: Substantial powers are to be provided to officers of the Department of Agriculture. Photo: David Creedon

Each person entered in the register will be assigned an identification number.

Each person entered in the register will be assigned an identification number.

/

Change afoot: Farmers will be required to register as ‘professional fertiliser end users’ under the news laws that will come into force at the start of next year. Photo: Roger Jones

Ciaran Moran Twitter Email

Farmers can be stripped of the right to buy, hold or spread fertiliser under new laws underpinning the establishment of a national fertiliser database.

The database is planned to come into effect from the start of next year to facilitate Ireland’s proposed Eco-Scheme.

Most Watched

Privacy