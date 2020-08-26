New greenway guidelines not acceptable to farmers, warns IFA

The IFA is demanding that CPOs are ruled out in the development of new Greenways. Stock Image

The IFA has reiterated its opposition to the imposition of Compulsory Purchase Orders (CPOs for greenways.

The association has made a submission to the Department of Transport on the back of the Department’s new guidelines on greenway projects after a number of the planned routes were opposed by farmers.

In the submission seen by the Farming Independent, the IFA said while it recognises that greenways have an important role to play in promoting agri-tourism, they must remain a non-critical infrastructural development.

It said the Department’s draft Code of Practice falls short in a number of areas and claimed it has largely ignored the co-design process, which is deployed for projects such as the National Walks Scheme and gas pipelines projects developed by Gas Networks Ireland. The draft CPO fails to recognise the impact of a proposed Greenway on individual farm businesses, maintain the IFA, saying this creates a dismissive feeling towards farmers and their businesses. Boundaries “No farm or field should be divided to accommodate an amenity project, such as a cycle track. All greenways must take a route adjacent to field boundaries unless otherwise agreed with the landowner. Bicycles can take bends,” it said. The IFA also called for landowner participation in the design process at the earliest stage. “This will avoid an adversarial approach and ensure that farmers’ concerns are not an after-thought in the process after the route is selected,” it said. It added that greenways should be defined as amenities and therefore the Code of Practice should explicitly state that no field will be divided by a greenway. The IFA also said the selection process for a preferred route must have precedence where the largest number of landowners are in agreement for a development. The IFA also sought the right to claim for loss of development potential and possible animal welfare issues due to greenway projects.