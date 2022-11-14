Farming

New forestry scheme set to be up and running by January

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

The new forestry scheme is set to be up and running by January, according to Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett.

"We want to have the scheme up and running as soon as possible, in January and that's the timeline we're working to," she said, speaking yesterday at the official launch of the scheme.

