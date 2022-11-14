New forestry scheme set to be up and running by January

The new forestry scheme is set to be up and running by January, according to Minister of State for Land Use and Biodiversity, Pippa Hackett.

"We want to have the scheme up and running as soon as possible, in January and that's the timeline we're working to," she said, speaking yesterday at the official launch of the scheme.

However, the Minister didn't give any indication as to the number of farmers anticipated to sign up to the scheme or the number of hectares she expects to be signed in.

"I can't speculate but based on what we've had so far this year - we've issued over 4,500 hectares of licences under the old regime- I think there has been a lot of interest in this and it has been warmly welcomed across the sectors, warmly welcomed by farm groups."

Under the new proposals, premiums for planting trees are to be increased by between 46pc and 66pc and extended to 20 years for farmers.

Farmers that plant a mixed conifer forest will be paid €746 per hectare (an increase from €510) per year, which is the equivalent of a payment of just under €15,000 over the 20 years.

When asked if they would be planting under the new scheme on their own farms, none of the three ministers present at the launch - Minister Hackett, Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue or Minister for State with Responsibility for Farm Safety, Martin Heydon fully committed.

Minister McConalogue said that some of his family farm in Donegal had been planted in forestry in the mid 90s.

"My brother now runs the family farm but I will certainly be going home bringing this project with me saying have a look at that," he said.

While 15ac of Minister Hackett's farm is already planted with trees, she said she is "more than happy to look at the new programme."

Minister Heydon said there is no historical forestry on his family farm in Kildare.

"I know with these large rate figures now a lot of our neighbours and even ourselves at home will absolutely consider incorporating some form of forestry," he said.

When asked why farmers will be paid premiums for 20 years while non-farmers will only be paid premiums for 15 years, Minister Hackett said it's something farmers told her they wanted to see happening.

"From listening to farmers for the last number of years, that's something they would like to have seen extended back to 20 years, so we've listened and responded to that and ultimately we are going to be almost wholly reliant on farmers to plant the trees of the future."