New fodder scheme on Budget agenda as Minister McConalogue also hopes to ‘retain all’ farm tax breaks

Minister for Agriculture Charlie McConalogue is considering a new fodder scheme as well as the retention of farm tax breaks as part of preparation for the Budget.

“I am assessing the situation,” said Minister McConalogue, who was speaking to the Farming Independent in Tokyo, Japan, as part of a Bord Bia and Department of Agriculture trade mission to southeast Asia.

“I am certainly, like farmers, concerned where we’re at at the moment in relation to the cost they are experiencing in terms of the framing of the Budget and indeed in terms of how we monitor things as they go forward.

“Certainly, the fodder scheme is a part of those considerations. Also to mention the grain scheme and the importance of that in relation to try and improve local grain too is something we are considering.”

When asked if he would push for the retention of farm tax breaks, relating to carbon tax and inheritance tax, he said: “That’s my objective — to retain all.

“Agriculture is considered strongly and favourably in certain taxes because of the importance of the family farm model and the importance of making sure that daughters and sons, nieces and nephews can inherit the farm and continue the family farm tradition, and indeed to ensure to encourage young farmers.

"Absolutely, it would be my full intention and, working with Minister Paschal Donohue, I have to say in previous years he has been very supportive in that regard.”

Minister McConalogue highlighted concerns around the impact of inflation on farmers and the wider community as a whole.

“I’ve been very conscious from the outset, particularly of the way it has impacted farm-gate level, with the increased cost pressure on fertiliser for example, also the increased cost pressure in relation to grain, fuel — like with everyone else,” he said.

“My approach as minister has been to try and respond in any way I can to the actual challenges that are facing farmers at a given time.”

The minister was also asked for his views on the new €12/t drying and energy charge imposed by Boortmalt on growers, and frustration around communication at farm representative level.

“It’s a matter for both Boortmalt and farm representatives to engage and come to an understanding on the respective challenges,” he said.

“The key objective is to increase grain production nationally and also the area within that which is grown for producing whiskey and distilling. It’s really important then that farmers have a really fair price and are rewarded for the work they do.”

Minister McConalogue said he was hopeful that Ireland’s PGI application for grass fed beef would soon be accepted, but that nothing can be taken for granted until it was finally concluded at European level.

Farmers are also to be updated on Ag Climatise and the Climate Action Plan as they progress. “We’re very fortunate in the system of agriculture we have and how sustainable it is, in the fact that we have a grass-based livestock model producing top quality milk protein and meat protein, as well as cereals and vegetables, but we have to build on that,” he said.

“We have a plan in place in Ag Climatise and a plan in place to reach 25pc in terms of the negotiations

that concluded at the end of the summer.

“The key message I have is around commencing the journey on the key deliverables that we can deliver on in the short term, such as the increased adoption of clover and adoption of multi-species sward and seeking to reduce our fertiliser usage.”