New figures reveal 10 most popular dairy AI sires of 2022

The ICBF has revealed the 10 most popular dairy AI sires used by dairy farmers in 2022. The figures show that the top four sires account for just over 14pc of all the dairy calves born last year.

Doonmanagh Seville was the most popular bull last year with an EBI of €246 while Kilfeacle Pivitol was the second most popular, with an EBI of €297.

The ICBF figures show that there were 877,974 dairy calves born on Irish farms last year, and 602,179 are registered to dairy AI sires, which represents approximately 69pc of all dairy calves born in 2022.

However, nearly a quarter (21pc) of the calves registered had no sire recorded while 11pc were registered to a stockbull.

The increased use of sexed semen can be seen within the AI-bred calves as over half of them (55pc) were female, according to ICBF.

While the level of sire recording has been increasing year on year, there is always room for improvement, ICBF says.

Being able to identify the sire of an animal is "vitally important from a genetic evaluation point of view", according to ICBF and recording the sire is "one of the most important pieces of data that can be recorded on any animal."

"Without a recorded sire, ICBF is unable to generate EBI information on an animal, as it is missing 50pc of the back breeding.

"By linking the sire to the calf, we can better track the performance of the sire for the purpose of genetic evaluations," it says.

ICBF recommends that farmers who run a number of stockbulls within the herd should consider genotying their stockbulls and their baby calves as it can be difficult to identify the correct sire, especially if running stockbulls of the same breed.

Genotyping will quickly match the calf up to the correct sire via the DNA as well as providing the farmer with information to help with decision making, it says.

Genotyping is particularly important when it comes to considering female replacements, according to ICBF as knowing their EBI and that the parentage is verified helps the farmer to make the most profitable decisions.

It comes as ICBF encourages farmers to engage with its dairy Gene Ireland programme which has been running for the last number of years.

The purpose of the programme is to test young bulls for AI companies, find and select high EBI sires and to ensure an accelerated rate of genetic gain for the Irish dairy herd, according to ICBF.

Farmers who opt into programme get access to the latest genetics, and as calves are born, AI companies will receive their details including their ancestry and parental average EBI.

To progeny test 70 young bulls, 35,000 doses of semen are required to be used across a small number of ‘targeted’ herds.