New figures reveal 10 most popular dairy AI sires of 2022

The four most popular dairy AI sires accounted for over 14pc of all dairy calves.
Sire recording trends 2015-2022
The 10 most used dairy AI sires in 2022

The four most popular dairy AI sires accounted for over 14pc of all dairy calves.

Sire recording trends 2015-2022

The 10 most used dairy AI sires in 2022

The four most popular dairy AI sires accounted for over 14pc of all dairy calves.

Tamara Fitzpatrick Twitter Email

The ICBF has revealed the 10 most popular dairy AI sires used by dairy farmers in 2022. The figures show that the top four sires account for just over 14pc of all the dairy calves born last year.

Doonmanagh Seville was the most popular bull last year with an EBI of €246 while Kilfeacle Pivitol was the second most popular, with an EBI of €297.

